Dominican Charism Initiative: ‘Announcing the Launch of the Dominican Charism Modules’

We are happy to announce that the long-awaited Dominican Charism on-line learning platform will be launched Easter Monday, April 13th with the activation of the first two modules. Sr. Connie Schoen, OP shares the story of “The Life, Spirit and Mission of St. Dominic.” “The Call to Preach” module involves sessions by Sr. Sara Fairbanks, OP, Fr. Timothy Radcliffe, OP, Sr. Angela Mwaba, OP and Sr. Megan McElroy, OP. This module also includes short video clips of diverse members of the Dominican family and video clips focused on the preaching of the community of Barry University, the Sisters of Peace, the Summit Nuns in New Jersey, the Racine Dominicans, and the Maryknoll Sisters. An additional video by Sr. Barbara Schwarz, OP focuses on preaching through the arts.

Each module includes six 20-minute interactive sessions. The session is self-paced and consists of prayer, video presentations, guided reflections, and concludes with a collaborative question connecting the participant with others engaged in the same session.

This on-line learning platform provides a space where members of the Dominican family and our lay partners can

deepen understanding of the Dominican charism through various themes and perspectives

expand global consciousness of Dominican life and mission

access additional resources.

It is our hope that this will become a cyber space welcoming creative input and dialogue across our Dominican world.

Registration for participation in the learning platform is open and available through your congregation or this link: https://forms.gle/CMcaiaFJmrq31dn58

Following registration the participant will receive a welcome email with information for accessing the modules.

The Dominican Charism learning platform may be found at www.opcharism.org

Feel free to contact us at opcharism@gmail.com to address questions.

We celebrate this moment with profound gratitude to the GHR Foundation for funding this initiative, to Catholic Faith Technologies for partnering with us in the creation of the learning experiences, the Dominican Sisters Conference, and all of the members of the Dominican family who have been and are engaged in the creation of the modules.

Mark Butler, Rita Cutarelli, Gloria Marie Jones, OP, Diana Marin, Angela Mwaba, OP, Vimbai Privy, OP, Jenn Schaff, OP, Agnes Chipo Tererai, OP, Andrea Wirgau (Dominican Charism Initiative Planning Team)