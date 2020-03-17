Photo of the Week: Dominican Sisters of Blauvelt and Sparkill Accept Proclamation Recognizing National Catholic Sisters Week

On Tuesday, March 10th, Orangetown Supervisor Teresa Kenny visited St. Dominic Convent to recognize both the Sisters of Saint Dominic of Blauvelt and the Dominican Sisters of Sparkill with a Proclamation that formally deemed March 8th – 14th as Catholic Sisters Week in Orangetown, as well as recognized both Congregations for their impact of society. Sisters Mary Ann Collins, Mary Flood, and Ellenrita Purcaro accepted the Proclamation on behalf of Blauvelt, while Sisters Mary Murray and Irene Ellis accepted on behalf of Sparkill.