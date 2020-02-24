Dominican Sisters of Amityville: Congratulations to S. Eileen Carrig Who Was Honored by Alma Mater: St. Sebastian’s

Congratulations to Amityville Dominican Sister Eileen Carrig who was recognized on January 26, 2020 at a parish Mass at St. Sebastian’s Church in Brooklyn in honor of Catholic Schools Week.

S. Eileen received an award for Distinguished Alumni in Education for her 58 years in the field of education.

Her education ministry included teaching first grade in St. Patrick’s in Fort Hamilton; All Saints in Brooklyn; St. Joseph’s in Astoria. She is currently serving as the Administrative Assistant to the Principal in St. Agnes Academic High School in College Point. She worked with adults with developmental disabilities in the Christopher Residence in Valley Stream from 1985 to 1990 with S. Patricia Fox.

At the end of the mass, S. Eileen thanked the pastor, Father Kevin P. Abels, and the School Principal, Michelle Picarello, for the award. She recounted her happy days as a student at St. Sebastian’s School staffed by the Sisters of Charity of Halifax and then later at St. Agnes Academic High School in College Point where she met the Dominican Sisters of Amityville. She thanked the Catholic School parents for their financial sacrifice to send their children to Catholic School, and gently reminded children to look up from their screens, to study hard, to work diligently, to obey their parents and teachers, and to devote time to prayer. She concluded with the Dominican blessing.