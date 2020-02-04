Dominican Sister of Amityville Peggy McVetty, OP Returns from Puerto Rico

The Prioress of the Sisters of St. Dominic of Amityville, Sister Peggy McVetty, returned from Puerto Rico on January 26th telling of the damage from the Earthquake that hit there on January 11th, 2020. She visited the Dominican Sisters of Our Lady of the Rosary of Fatima in southern Puerto Rico. They sustained damage to their Motherhouse and General House in Guannica. Currently, seven sisters are living on the grounds in tents to help the people there recover. An expansive tent has been set up to distribute donated food and clothes to those in need. The Sisters also have a small “Capillo,” a makeshift chapel which contains the Blessed Sacrament. Please keep this community in your prayers. Along with recovering from the earthquake, it recently lost one their members, S. Magdalena, in a car accident.

The Sisters of Fatima share common roots with the Amityville Dominicans. After a request from her Bishop, Sister of St. Dominic of Amityville M. Dominga Guzmán Florit, OP, founded their order in 1949.

Sister Peggy also was there to celebrate the jubilees of our Amityville Dominican Sisters in Puerto Rico. The community celebrated with a renewal of vows, lively music and a special Liturgy on January 25, 2020. Because the community is still recovering from damage from the Earthquake (some family members and friends were from areas that were hard hit), only a simple reception followed the Mass. We congratulate and pray for these wonderful Sisters who have been living their calling for many years including Sisters Adelin Roda Rodriguez, 35 years, Marie Isabel Gonzalez, 60 years, and Felicita Ayala, 70 years.