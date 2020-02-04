Aquinas Institute of Theology: Doctor of Ministry in Preaching

Aquinas Institute of Theology in St. Louis is seeking students for its Doctor of Ministry in Preaching Program. Since its inception in 1993 as the only Catholic doctoral program in preaching, the program has remained unique. Our hybrid style of learning enables students to maintain their full-time ministry commitments. Students engage in online study and dialogue throughout the semester with a mid-course, on-campus intensive seminar held locally in St. Louis.

Students participate in a wisdom community of ministerial peers serving in full-time ministry and taking doctoral courses organized around the discipline of homiletics, rather than a loosely organized set of add-on master’s courses. Students explore preaching through the biblical, historical, theological, liturgical, and pastoral disciplines. Coursework challenges students to consider congregational analysis, preaching in culturally diverse contexts, and the spirituality of the preacher as integral to the preaching process. This rigorous academic and pastoral course of studies is designed to enhance the impact of competent preachers who seek advanced skills for leadership and evangelization.

Our graduates –clergy, religious brothers and sisters, and lay ecclesial ministers – exercise influence as leaders and change agents across their diverse and varied ministries. Additionally, the Aquinas DMin in Preaching has emerged as the premier terminal degree for Catholic teachers of preaching, with approximately half of the membership of the Catholic Association of Teachers of Homiletics (CATH) as our graduates. We currently have a $500,000 grant from the Lilly Endowment to assist in the increase of publications in homiletics authored by Catholics and to further form those teachers of preaching.

We would be honored to have promising candidates from every branch of the Dominican Family. Please pass this announcement along to anyone who can help or who might be interested.

Please note, the DMin in Preaching application deadline is March 15, 2020 and the program will start in July 2020 .

Should you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact me or our Director of Graduate Enrollment Management, Dr. Amelia Blanton Hibner (314-256-8801 or blantonhibner@ai.edu).

From Gregory Heille, O.P. (Director, Doctor of Ministry in Preaching)