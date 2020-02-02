Dominican Sisters of Springfield – ‘Racial Justice: Claiming Our Oneness in Christ’

Sister Rebecca Ann Gemma, OP, prioress general of the Dominican Sisters of Springfield, preached at the first of a series of Evening Prayer & Preaching events scheduled at Sacred Heart Convent for 2020. “Race and racial injustice are not just in the bones of our nation. They are in our cities, towns, and outlying areas. In large and small cities, we see neighborhoods designed to keep safe the privileged and keep out the marginalized […]” Read article