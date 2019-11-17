Dominican Sisters of Sparkill: ‘Let’s Not Forget about Migrant Families’
“While campaigns intensified leading up to the United States off-year election on November 5, lawn signs for and against public office candidates proliferated across the country. Rockland county was no exception, displaying a wide array of political endorsements that seemed to sprinkle nearly every household in sight. Dominican Convent in Sparkill placed its own lawn sign, albeit one that neither supports nor disparages any candidates.” Read article