Dominican Preaching Network North American Colloquium: Passing the Torch

DOMINICAN PREACHING ACROSS GENERATIONS

Dominican Preaching Network North American Colloquium

Weber Retreat and Conference Center, Adrian, Michigan

16–19 October 2019

As the leaves changed their colors in mid-October in Adrian, Michigan, 57 Dominican Sisters, Nuns, Friars, Laity, Associates, and friends gathered at the Dominican Preaching Network’s North American Preaching Colloquium to join in conversation about passing the torch of preaching.

Fr. Anthony Gittins, CSSp, from Catholic Theological Union set the tone in his presentation “Evangelization in the Mission of Jesus and in Our Mission as Church” by outlining the core of evangelization in how Jesus lived the mission: through proclamation, witness, dialogue, liberation, encounter, table-fellowship, foot-washing, and crossing boundaries. It is our responsibility, Fr. Gittins said, to participate in the mission of God.

Dr. Ann Garrido from Aquinas Institute of Theology presented “Listening between Generations and Genders; Listening across Differences.” The summary of a series of interviews with twenty Dominican men and women of all ages revealed insights about the joys and challenges of preaching. It also sparked discussion on ways to grow evangelization among all Dominicans. To receive a copy of Dr. Garrido’s 11-page report on these interviews, email heille@ai.edu.

Additional activity-based sessions with Dr. Garrido empowered participants with the skills needed for difficult conversations: engaging and negotiating with one’s internal voices, disentangling one’s assumptions, and practicing active listening and compassionate communication skills.

Preaching over the two days inspired participants to be immersed in the Word of God and share God’s love “in a way that others know they have encountered Jesus.”. Preachers were encouraged to go beyond their comfort zones knowing that God’s hope would not fail. Participants were also were encouraged to preach with humility and from the richness of their experiences. Each evening, participants broke open the Word of God through Lectio Divina and faith-sharing.

The colloquium closed with discussions of how to continue fellowship, educate preachers, use new media as a preaching tool, and creating space for the Spirit to work and for preachers to collaborate.

The Dominican Preaching Network is a global collaboration of Aquinas Institute of Theology, the Institute for Pastoral Homiletics in Dusseldorf, and the Institute of Preaching in Quezon City. The next global Colloquium on “Preaching in the City and in the World” will be held in Manila on 7–10 October 2020. Keynote speakers will be Gerard Timoner, OP, and Margaret Mace, OP. See https://dpnop.org.