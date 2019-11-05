McGreal Center for Dominican Historical Studies: ‘A New Chapter in Dominican History’

Dominican friar and scholar Edward Schillebeeckx famously wrote, “Stories of the Dominican Order keep us ‘together’ as Dominicans. Without a record we would be void of remembrances of the past, we would not find our own place in the present and remain without hope of expectations of the future.”

Since she began her doctoral studies in American history at the University of Notre Dame to her appointment as assistant professor of history at Dominican University to the founding of the Sister Mary Nona McGreal Center for Dominican Historical Studies, Sr. Janet Welsh, OP has been steadfast and passionate in pursuing the mission of truth Fr. Schillebeeckx articulated. Her vision and leadership have created a unique and active center for the research and writing of the history of the Order of Preachers in the United States revealing the Dominican family’s significance in the life of the church and the nation. Truly a Dominican family treasure! After more than a decade as the McGreal Center’s director, Sr. Janet has decided to retire from her ministry. She is ready to entrust its mission and vision to new leadership, and follow God’s call into a new chapter in her own history.



Dominican University has opened up a formal search for a new director. Due to Sr. Janet’s work, her successor will assume leadership at a promising moment wherein the Center enjoys strong relationships within the Dominican family and among scholars of American Catholicism, and is a part of a dynamic environment of creative thinking about cultural preservation among U.S. Dominican institutions. The in-coming director will have the opportunity to set forth a vision for new research projects, promote and expand the use of the Center’s collections and previous publications, and build new partnerships for the study of Dominican life. The University invites inquiries, nominations and applications for the position. More information can be found at www.dom.edu/jobs or by contacting Claire Noonan, Vice President for Mission and Ministry at cnoonan@dom.edu.

Submitted by Claire Noonan (Vice President for Mission and Ministry, Dominican University)