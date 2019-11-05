Dominican Sisters of Adrian: ‘Advent Retreat Focuses on Incarnation’

November 4, 2019 – Take some time for quiet and reflection during the busy season before Christmas. The Annual Advent Retreat, “The Immanence of the Incarnation: How Close Can God Be?” offers this time of personal and shared reflection on the meaning of the Incarnation in our lives. The retreat is offered from 7:00 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019 through 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Weber Retreat and Conference Center.

Sister Pat Kozak, CSJ, PhD, a Sister of St. Joseph, leads the Advent Retreat. A consultant for religious congregations in the United States and Canada, she enjoys exploring questions of meaning and mission with a variety of groups.



The cost, including meals and snacks, is $200 for commuters, $325 per person double occupancy, and $425 single occupancy. Registration is required and is available at www.webercenter.org; click on “programs.” Registrations may also be made by contacting Weber Center at 517-266-4000 or webercenter@adriandominicans.org. Limited scholarships are available.

Weber Center is on the campus of the Adrian Dominican Sisters’ Motherhouse, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian. Enter the Eastern-most driveway of the complex and follow the signs to Weber Center. For information, call the Weber Center at 517-266-4000.