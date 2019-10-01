Dominican Women Afire Gather in Mission San Jose!

Submitted by Didi Madden, OP (Coordinator, Dominican Women Afire!)

Dominican Women Afire are gathering for the second time in 2019! The Columbus Weekend gathering at the Mission San Jose motherhouse October 11-14,2019, will explore the ways in which we are growing and developing theologically, spiritually, and ministerially as we meet the needs of today and prepare for the needs of tomorrow.

This gathering includes sisters from across the country in their 30’s through 60’s serving in a variety of ministries. It promises to be a celebration of our life and mission and a period of deep dialogue about how we continue to come together to support, create, and live deeply our commitment to the truth of God’s love active and alive in all the Community of Life.

Please pray for us! And know that we hold each of you in deep gratitude and prayer…