Dominican Sisters of Adrian: ‘Suzanne Duquet Welcomed as Associate’

September 10, 2019, Adrian, Michigan — Suzanne Duquet – a student of the Adrian Dominican Sisters at St. Suzanne Elementary School and Bishop Borgess High School in Detroit and at Siena Heights College – recently formalized her long-time connection to the Congregation when she was accepted as an Associate. The Ritual of Acceptance took place September 4, 2019, in St. Catherine Chapel.

In opening the Ritual, Associate Mary Lach, Director of Associate Life, noted Suzanne’s past connections to the Adrian Dominican Sisters. “You will continue to deepen the bonds between you and the Congregation,” she told Suzanne. “May we all deepen our bonds as we journey together.”



Associate Trudy McSorley, her mentor along with Sister Betty Flaherty, OP, introduced Suzanne. “Not unlike many young girls at the time, she dreamed of becoming one of those happy, young, and spirited Sisters,” Trudy said of Suzanne.

The journey led her to Siena Heights College, now University, where she met Sister Betty and served for years as her administrative assistant, Trudy said. They have remained friends over the past 40 years. Sister Betty described Suzanne as a “model for women who carry Christ in their hearts and lives.”

While serving as teacher and principal at Boysville of Michigan, Suzanne met her husband, Michael. Together they raised three children. She retired after working with special needs children at Pinckney (Michigan) Public Schools for 25 years.

Suzanne is active at her parish, Holy Spirit in Brighton, Michigan, serving as an Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist, a lector, and a member of the St. Joseph Guild. Her involvement in charitable activities includes serving as a trustee on the Board of Directors of the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Livingston County, Michigan.

“You are indeed a faithful witness to the Gospel,” Trudy told Suzanne. “You do the preaching mission in your daily ministry. It is a blessing and a grace to have you be known as an Associate of the Adrian Dominican Sisters.”

For her part, Suzanne expressed her gratitude to her parents, her Catholic education, her long-time relationship with the Adrian Dominican Sisters, her friend Sister Betty, and her husband Michael. She said she desires to “share my faith through prayer and good works” and hopes to support the Mission of the Adrian Dominican Sisters.

The Ritual of Acceptance continued with Suzanne and her mentors signing the Agreement of Association, a formal document expressing her willingness to enter into a relationship with the Adrian Dominican Sisters. Trudy then presented her with the Associate Life logo.