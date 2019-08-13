Photo of the Week: ‘Rise for Refuge with Dominican Sisters~Grand Rapids’
On Saturday, August 3, 2019, Grand Rapids Dominican Sisters, Associates, and employees gathered “to stand strong against illegal and immoral refugee and asylum bans in the United States . . . Together with Rise for Refuge and We Are ALL America, we are calling Members of Congress to do everything in their power to end the administration’s attacks on asylum seekers and return refugee resettlement to historic norms.” Read article