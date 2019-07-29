‘Embracing Faith Through Advocacy – International Justice Leader Visits Blauvelt’

[In June], the Sisters of Saint Dominic of Blauvelt, New York, welcomed Sister Cecilia Espenilla, OP, the International Promoter of Justice and Peace for Dominican Sisters International (DSI) to Blauvelt.

“It was very delightful to meet Sister Cecilia. Her commitment to justice is evident in our conversations,” shared Sister Ceil Lavan, OP, Blauvelt Justice Coordinator.

Before arriving at the Blauvelt Motherhouse, Sister Cecilia spent time in the Bronx at Siena House, where Sisters Cely Byrnes, Mary Doris, and Lauria Fitzgerald presently minister.

Sister Ceil shared, “she was a natural with the women and the babies. It was quite remarkable how the women gravitated towards her.”

After touring the Siena House and meeting residents, Sister Cecilia traveled to Saint Dominic Convent, where she toured the Motherhouse grounds and spent time with Sister Michaela Connolly, Blauvelt Prioress.