Photo of the Week: Collaborative Dominican Novitiate – Dominican Family Relationship Days

“Novices from the Collaborative Dominican Novitiate and the Dominican Central and Southern Provinces met together, May 19-22, in St. Louis to experience Dominican Family relationships. Led by Sisters Ann Willits, Christin Tomy (both Sinsinawa) and Friars Don Goergen, Samuel Hakeem (both Central Province), the novices, a novice-to-be, one of our Dominican Sisters from Zimbabwe, and directors enjoyed stories, input, prayer, and sharing.” Read more