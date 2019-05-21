‘Dominican Sisters of Hope Elect New Leadership Team’

Ossining, NY— The Dominican Sisters of Hope joyfully announce the election of their new leadership team.

The election took place on Sunday afternoon, April 28, in Tarrytown, NY. Catherine (Cass) McDonnell, Vice Chancellor for Urban Ministry and Planning for the Diocese of Paterson, NJ, was elected Prioress. Patricia Magee, a Special Education Coordinator at Mid-Hudson Regional Early Education Center in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., ConstanceLynn Kelly, currently on the leadership team, Margaret Anderson, currently on the leadership team, and Elizabeth Menard, formerly Regional Director of Christian Formation for the Ogdensburg Diocese, were elected councilors.



The new leadership team will transition into their roles on June 22, 2019. They will serve a five-year term.

Nancy Sheridan, SASV and Monica (Nicki) Verploegen expertly facilitated the Chapter, themed Sojourners Embracing Communion. Jo Ann Timmerman, OP facilitated prayer and ritual for the sisters and associates. Following the election, the Sisters of Hope, along with associates, facilitators, and friends, held hands and sang their original song, Rivers. Joy and thanksgiving filled the room.

The Dominican Sisters of Hope are grateful to the present and newly elected leadership teams for their willingness to serve. The community looks forward to continuing to joyfully preach the transforming power of Hope to the world.