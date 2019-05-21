Dominican Sisters of Springfield Elect New Leadership

The new Springfield Dominican Leadership team will begin their responsibilities after the planned June 15, 2019 installation ceremony at Sacred Heart Convnet. From left to right are Sister Rose Miriam Schulte, OP (vicaress), Sister Marie Michelle Hackett, OP (third councilor), Sister Mila Diaz Solano (second councilor), and Sister Rebecca Ann Gemma, OP (Prioress General).

“On Sunday April 28 the Dominican Sisters of Springfield capped off a week of common study, prayer and contemplation—called a General Chapter—by electing to leadership the sisters who will animate their common life and mission for the coming five years.” Sister Rebecca Ann Gemma, OP, was re-elected as prioress general, Sister Rose Miriam Schulte, OP, was elected as vicaress, and Sisters Mila Diaz Solano, OP, and Marie Michelle Hackett, OP, will serve as second and third councilors.

