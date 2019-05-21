Dominican Sisters of Springfield Elect New Leadership

“On Sunday April 28 the Dominican Sisters of Springfield capped off a week of common study, prayer and contemplation—called a General Chapter—by electing to leadership the sisters who will animate their common life and mission for the coming five years.” Sister Rebecca Ann Gemma, OP, was re-elected as prioress general, Sister Rose Miriam Schulte, OP, was elected as vicaress, and Sisters Mila Diaz Solano, OP, and Marie Michelle Hackett, OP, will serve as second and third councilors.

