Dominican University: ‘Samuel Mazzuchelli, Rose Hawthorne, and the Search for an American Saint’

Diane Kennedy, OP Lecture and Dinner

Samuel Mazzuchelli, Rose Hawthorne, and the Search for an American Saint

Kathleen Sprows Cummings, PhD

January 30, 2019, 5 pm, $30

Dominican University, River Forest, IL

Dr. Cummings will discuss two Dominican candidates for canonization in the context of already recognized American saints, such as the North American martyrs, Frances Cabrini and Elizabeth Ann Seton. She will describe not only the lives of these holy men and women but also their “afterlives” in American historical memory—and will propose that Mazzuchelli and Hawthorne may well be the saints the United States needs today. Dr. Cummings is Associate Professor of American Studies at the University of Notre Dame.