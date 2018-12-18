Dominican Sisters of Peace Welcome New Sister

Oxford, MI – Sr. Elizabeth Jackson, OP, made her Perpetual Vows as a Dominican Sister of Peace in a beautiful December 2, 2018, Mass in the chapel at the Congregation’s Motherhouse in Oxford, MI.

Sisters Aimee Ryan and Rebecca Nolan witnessed Sr. Elizabeth’s vows in a ceremony by the Dominican Sisters of Peace Vocations team and Sister Pat Twohill. The Mass was presided over by Monsignor Frank P. Lane of the Columbus, OH, diocese, and music was provided by Christine Heber of the St. Dominic’s Chapel Choir.



During the ceremony, Sr. Elizabeth professed the vows of obedience, celibacy, and poverty to God, accepting a ring as a token of God’s love, and a candle to represent the light of Christ within her and all people.

Sr. Elizabeth graduated from the College of St. Mary of the Springs (now Ohio Dominican University) in 1965 and from St. Louis University School of Medicine in 1975. As a psychiatrist, Sr. Elizabeth practiced in Ohio, Massachusetts and Florida. She worked at the Department of Veterans Affairs and specialized in Post-traumatic Stress Disorder. In 2007, she became the Chief of Mental Health at the Chalmers P. Wylie Ambulatory Care Center in Columbus and then was Acting Chief of Staff until her retirement in 2012.

A Columbus, OH, native, Sr. Elizabeth is the daughter of J. Harry and Marian Jackson (both deceased). Prior to entering the Dominican Sisters of Peace, she belonged to St. Margaret of Cortona Church in the Columbus, OH, Diocese, where she served as organist from 2007 to 2015.

Sr. Elizabeth has ministered as a volunteer in the Pastoral Care Dept. at Lourdes Senior Community, Waterford, MI, since 2017. She serves as an organist at Lourdes Senior Community as well as the Sunday liturgies at the Oxford Motherhouse. Sr. Elizabeth also serves on the Advisory Board for the Dominican Learning Center, a ministry of the Dominican Sisters of Peace that offers adult education, ESL and citizenship classes.