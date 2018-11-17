Submitted by the Dominican Sisters of Sparkill

The National Dominican Associate Directors met at Dominican Convent in Sparkill, October 26-28, 2018. Twenty-seven Associate Directors, Co-directors, and congregational leadership liaisons for Associates spent time to discuss issues and share ideas. As part of the weekend, Sr. Margaret Mayce, OP (Amityville) gave an inspiring and challenging presentation to the NDAD members and a number of Associates from the New York/New Jersey congregations. Sr. Margaret, who is the NGO representative for the Dominican Family at the United Nations in New York, spoke on: “The Dominican Call to Justice: Think Globally, Act Locally.” Her presentation was livestreamed to hundreds of Associates and Sisters throughout the United States. (It is available for viewing. Please click here to view the presentation.)