Members of the International Dominican Commission for Justice and Peace gathered from around the world in Rome October 11-15. The commission is tasked with helping the whole Dominican Family grow in its work for justice and peace, remembering that justice is a constitutive dimension of the Dominican vocation and the preaching of the Gospel.



In addition to a sister and friar from each of the five world regions, the gathering included representatives from the laity, nuns, youth, and international offices for the friars and sisters. Representing the North American region were Brendan Curran, OP, and Marcelline Koch, OP, as well as Margaret Mayce, OP, the Dominican representative at the U.N. in New York.

Following a presentation and discussion on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and Agenda 2030, the Commission members adopted the SDG’s as a common focus.

From that commitment and the particular efforts and challenges each group experiences, the participants developed their own regional goals for the coming year.

A highlight for all was to attend the canonization of Archbishop Oscar Romero, truly the patron of those seeking justice and peace.