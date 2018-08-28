Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa: ‘Join in Saving the Earth We Love’

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Join people who care about Earth for “Journey to the Heart: Falling in Love with Earth” at Sinsinawa Mound Saturday, Sept. 22, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This program is more a retreat than a presentation. It is based on the premise that we will not save what we do not love, and that we do not love what we do not know. It includes reflective prayer, contemplative spaces, reflective input, experiential activities and interaction among participants. The focus is on experiencing ourselves as Earth and with Earth in the encompassing embrace of God. Bringing in a myriad of theological and spiritual voices, including our inner voice, the retreat guides us to come to our heart, Earth’s heart, God’s heart and fall in love. This retreat is sponsored by the Sinsinawa Dominicans and the Eco-justice Committee of the Dominican Alliance. The registration deadline is Sept. 16, and the fee is $20. To download a registration form, go to www.sinsinawa.org and click on “News and Events.” For more information, email opjustice@sinsinawa.org . Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.