Dominican Sisters of Springfield Launch Ministry of Mutual Support for Women

“At a time when women are finding their voices and creating waves of energy offering hope for positive change in U.S. culture and in the Catholic Church, the Dominican Sisters of Springfield have launched a new ministry of mutual support for young women who seek to be a part of the change they want to see. The mission of Cor Unum—Latin for ‘One Heart’—is to be a place of mutual support for young women who want to discover their spiritual depth, create change for a better world, and realize the joy of service.” Read article