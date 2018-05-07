Two Dominican Sisters of Houston Honored

On April 4, the Houston Anti-Defamation League honored Jane Meyer, OP and other civic leaders at its Concert Against Hate, featuring the Houston Symphony and moving stories of ADL’s work to combat hate and promote respect. Sr. Jane received the Julie and Ben Rogers Ecumenism Award for her strong voice for justice and interfaith understanding as a long-serving board member of ADL’s Coalition for Mutual Respect. Sr. Jane, as Head of School of St. Agnes Academy in Houston, helps to instill a commitment to social justice, compassion, and integrity in more than 900 young women every year.



On April 11, the Cenacle Sisters at their 2018 Spring Dinner in Houston honored Heloise Cruzat, OP for her continued loyal support of the Cenacle Retreat House. Sr. Heloise described the evening as stellar in every way and noted, “The presence of family and friends, former students and associates together in the same ballroom brought deep joy, and the ability to interact with them for a little while was pure treasure. As Cardinal DiNardo noted, I do love the Church of Galveston-Houston, the only Local Church that I have ever known.” Sr. Heloise serves as the Vicar for Religious for the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.