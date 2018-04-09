St. Catherine of Siena Center at Dominican University Annual Lecture

Please join the St. Catherine of Siena Center at Dominican University for the annual St. Catherine of Siena Lecture – this year with John Allen, Jr. speaking on “Creating a Culture of Mercy – Pope Francis as a Merciful Leader.“ This lecture will explore how Pope Francis’ unique leadership style and tone have inspired both Catholics and non-Catholics to consider the virtue of mercy in new ways. John Allen, Jr. is a journalist and current editor of the Catholic-oriented news website, Crux, and senior Vatican analyst for CNN. The event will take place on the main campus/Fine Arts Building, in the Lund Auditorium, 7900 W. Division Street, River Forest, IL 60305 at 4pm on Sunday, April 22, 2018. For more information and tickets, please contact 708-488-5000 or by following this link: http://events.dom.edu/st-catherine-of-siena-lecture