Photo of the Week: ‘Gathering of Dominican Sisters at the UN CSW62’

“For the past six years, the Dominican Sisters International has been sending sisters to participate in the United Nation’s Commission on the Status of Women. This commission invites the Thinkers-Shakers-and-Doers to work together and strengthen their relationship to make our society a better place for all, especially for both women and girls. The theme for this year is ‘Empowering Rural Women and Girls.’”

