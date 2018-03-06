Dominican Sisters of the Roman Congregation New Leadership

Last summer the Dominican Sisters of the Roman Congregation had a general chapter in Rome to elect a new general council (see above photo). The USA province of the Roman Congregation has asked to change it’s leadership structure from that of a province to a vicariate. This chapter will take place from April 3 – 7, 2018 in Sabattus, Maine presided and facilitated by the General Prioress, Ysabel Barroso. Prayer from our Dominican Family would be greatly appreciated.