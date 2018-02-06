Dominican Sister of Amityville Marenid Fabre, O.P. Visits Puerto Rico

After the devastation of the Hurricane in Puerto Rico, Sister Marenid Fabre traveled there to see how our Sisters of St. Dominic of Amityville and the people of Puerto Rico were faring. She found that even now only fifty percent of Puerto Rico has restored electrical power. Towns in the center of the island and those in the path of the Hurricane were hit the hardest. There is a lot of devastation in the mountains. S. Marenid traveled with novice Sister Myriam Irizarry and saw that many people continue to be in need.



S. Marenid would like to thank all those who sent her to Puerto Rico with donations. She was able to bring food and water to many people. If you would like to help: S. Myriam welcomes donations by mail of shampoo, deodorant, soaps, hand sanitizers, baby and Clorox wipes, toothbrushes and toothpaste as well asnon-perishable foods such as rice, sugar and canned goods. Send to Myriam Irizarry at HC – 01 Box 2406, Morovis, Puerto Rico 00687. St. Ignatius Martyr Parish in Long Beach, NY will also be adopting a parish in Morovis, Puerto Rico.