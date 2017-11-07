Mount Saint Mary College Presidential Search

The Board of Trustees of Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh, New York invites nominations and applications for the position of President, anticipated to take office in summer 2018.

Overlooking the majestic Hudson River, Mount Saint Mary College (MSMC) is a private, independent coeducational institution guided by the Catholic and Dominican traditions, committed to providing 2,400 students a year with a liberal arts education that prepares them for lives of leadership and service.



MSMC offers 50 undergraduate programs leading to a Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science degree. For non-traditional and adult students, the College offers an accelerated evening program. Collaboration programs offer the opportunity to earn a bachelor’s degree and an advanced degree with several other institutions in the state. MSMC also offers master’s degrees in Education, Business, and Nursing. Mount Saint Mary College is an integral part of Newburgh and the Hudson Valley Region, employing more than 625 local residents and serving as one of the educational hubs of the region. See the College web site at http://www.msmc.edu.

MSMC’s next President will provide visionary leadership that builds on its excellence in liberal arts, professional and graduate education. An advanced degree in the candidate’s field is preferred, with a significant track record of leadership in higher education or entities with a similar mission. The successful candidate will have the highest level of integrity and personal energy; and demonstrate a combination of leadership qualities to excel in such areas as strategic planning; executive leadership; furthering the College mission and identity, academic programs, connectivity and inclusiveness, decision making and change management; fund raising; service to community; and support and leadership of faculty, students, and staff. These are described in the complete profile of the position and the institution at http://academic-search.com/sites/default/files/MSMCPresident.Profile.pdf.

Academic Search, Inc. is assisting Mount Saint Mary College in this search. Nancy Suttenfield is the senior consultant leading the search and can be reached for confidential discussion of the position at nds@academic-search.com. The search is open until filled, but only applications received by November 30, 2017 can be assured full consideration. A complete application will consist of a cover letter, a current c.v., and a list of five references with contact information. Please refer to the full profile for details. The search process will remain confidential until the public campus visits of finalists.

Mount Saint Mary College does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, sex, religion, creed, sexual orientation, gender, age, national and ethnic origin, veteran status, disability, or any other characteristic or classification protected by federal, state, or local law in the administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, scholarship and loan programs, athletic programs, and other school administered programs.