Photo of the Week: Dominican Volunteers USA Welcomes 2017-2018 Volunteers

The Dominican Family welcomes 16 young adults who came together in August at Mariandale Retreat Center in Ossining, NY for their orientation to Dominican Volunteers USA (DVUSA). Together, with the staff and Dominican Sisters, they spent intentional time with one another and participated in several sessions relating to Dominican life; equipping themselves with the tools needed to be successful on their journey. There was even a visit from St. Catherine of Siena brought to life by Nancy Murray, OP.



Our volunteers will be living with the Dominican Sisters and serving in the Bronx, NY; Long Island, NY; Chicago, IL; Atlanta, GA; Redwood City, CA; and San Francisco, CA. We thank them for their “yes” to be in kinship with the individuals they will encounter in ministry and community this year. If you would like to learn more about each of our volunteers, please visit our blog at www.dominicandisputatio.blogspot.com.