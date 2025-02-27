Associate Spotlight – Milena Morales, OPA

Milena Morales, the Director of Human Resources for the Sisters of St.

Dominic of Amityville, has been an associate of the Congregation for 18

years.

“When I was a teenager, I wanted to be a nun, however, the only thing

that stopped me was that I didn’t want to wear the habit,” she said with a

laugh. When she came to the United States, and started to work for the

Dominican Sisters, she realized she could become part of the

Congregation as a lay person. “I decided to join. It was a blessing from

God to give me the life opportunity to be part of a Congregation AND to

be married and have a family; HE gave me both!” Milena has three

children: Mariana, Alejandro and Santiago as well as two stepsons,

Jonathan and Daniel with her husband Olman.

Milena loves being an associate. “I love being part of a group of

amazing people who care and work hard to support and help others,” she

said. “My heart always goes to the service of others, and this

Congregation provides that.”

The four pillars of Dominican life– prayer, study, community, and

ministry – support her faith. “I truly live the four pillars,” she said.

“Prayer: Nothing is more powerful than prayer. As a Catholic, this is a

fundamental part of me, my background and being faithful to the

Gospel. Study: We must be open to learning something new every day.

This Congregation gives me the opportunity as Director of Human

Resources to continue learning and supporting our future together.

Community is that great feeling of belonging, and for sure, this

Congregation welcomes everyone with open arms. Ministry: I love

mission. I previously had served in ministries in my country and now in

the United States. I have been a catechist for more than 10 years serving

in my parish St. Brigid’s, Westbury, NY. I have helped in my parish

with the Hispanic part of the bulletin, served in the chorus, and worked

with a group of lay people to help create the Saturday evening Spanish

Mass in my parish.” She also serves as treasurer of the Music Parent

Association at her children’s school.

Milena serves the Congregation through her job and vocation of being

an Associate each day. “I love the Dominican Sisters and their mission,”

she said. “They are pure love and caring human beings.”