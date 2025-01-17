“Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day: A Reflection”

In times of fear amid rumors of war,

We pray that one dayJustice will roll down like water,

And righteousness like a mighty stream.

We pray that all our elected officials will

Do justice and love mercyAnd walk humbly with their God.

We pray that one day war will come to an end,

That men will beat their swords into plowshares

And their spears into pruning hooks,

That nations will no longer rise up against nations,

Neither will they study war any more.

We pray that one day the lamb and the lion will lie down together

And everyone will sit under their own vine and fig tree

And none shall be afraid.

We pray that one day every valley shall be exalted

And every mountain and hill will be made low,

The rough places will be made smooth

And the crooked places straight,

And the glory of the Lord shall be revealed,

And all flesh shall see it together.

We pray that with this faith

We will be able to adjourn the councils of despair

And bring new light into the dark chambers of pessimism.

We pray that with this faith

We will be able to speed up the day

When there will be peace on earth and good will toward all.

We pray for that glorious day,

When the morning stars will sing together,

And the children of God will shout for joy. Amen.

—Based on Martin Luther King, Jr.’s reflections on Amos 5:24 and Micah 6:8