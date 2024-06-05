Illinois Secretary of State Awards Aquinas Literacy Center Volunteer Tutor and Student

Georgina Garcia and Mimi Miller

On Wednesday, May 1, Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian, Alexi Giannoulias, announced the winners of the 2024 Spotlight on Literacy Awards that recognizes volunteer tutors and students in Illinois literacy programs.

Ten adult learners received the Spotlight on Achievement Award, and 10 volunteer tutors received the Spotlight on Service Award during a ceremony at the Illinois State Museum in Springfield. Aquinas Literacy Center was proud to honor Georgina Garcia, an adult English learner, and Mimi Miller, a volunteer literacy tutor, with this prestigious award. Georgina and Mimi work hard every day to learn and teach English.

“These learners exemplify the best of our state, showing that even through adversity and challenges that seem insurmountable, a desire to learn is a powerful tool. I’m honored to recognize the hard work and perseverance of these individuals,” Giannoulias said. “I’m also honored to recognize the volunteer tutors who saw a need in their community and decided to make a difference. I’m grateful to you for your selfless sacrifice.”

This year, the Secretary of State office has awarded grants totaling over $5.7 million in support of adult, family and workplace literacy programs throughout the state. The grant funding aids 98 programs to support more than 9,300 adults in all regions of Illinois. More than 4,000 volunteer tutors are offering their time through this initiative.

Since 1996, Aquinas Literacy Center has offered individualized instruction in the English language to the adult immigrant population of McKinley Park and surrounding areas on the Southwest Side of Chicago. Through one-on-one tutoring, combined with supplemental learning opportunities, learners are empowered to transform their lives by acquiring skills to become successful parents, productive workers and responsible citizens. Aquinas Literacy Center is sponsored by the Adrian Dominican Sisters. For more information about Aquinas Literacy Center, please email sabrina@aquinasliteracycenter.org or call 773.927.0512