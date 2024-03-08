Aquinas Literacy Center Inducts Twelve English Language Learners into the National Adult Education Honor Society

Left to Right: Samuel Martinez, Daouia Chabane, Wendy Delgado, Illinois State Representative Theresa Mah, Carolina Velarde, Georgina Garcia, Eduardo Donato, Aquinas Literacy Center’s Executive Director Alison Altmeyer

(Missing from photo: Fouez Assali, Ana Briseno, Maria Castanon, Maricela Chacon, Jose Francisco, and Jesus Vizcaino)



On Monday, February 26th, twelve adult English language learners were inducted into Aquinas Literacy Center’s first-ever National Adult Education Honor Society. The NAEHS provides meaningful recognition to deserving adult education students, improves student employment opportunities, develops student ambassadors for local adult education programs, and creates adult education awareness with school administrators and state legislators.

In order to be considered for the honor society, each learner must demonstrate the following attributes:

Dependable attendance with a 90% attendance rate Cooperative attitude Work ethic Advanced a book-level Have attended Aquinas classes for at least one year

Illinois State Representative Theresa Mah was on hand to celebrate and congratulate the twelve deserving learners. Members of Aquinas’ Board of Directors, as well as representatives from the Adrian Dominican leadership were also in attendance to support the inductees. The learners were acknowledged with a certificate, two letters of recommendation, and a National Adult Education Honor Society pin.

The learners that were inducted into the society are as follows:

Fouez Assali, Ana Briseno, Maria Castanon, Daouia Chabane, Maricela Chacon, Wendy Delgado, Eduardo Donato, Jose Francisco, Georgina Garcia, Samuel Martinez, Carolina Velarde, and Jesus Vizcaino

Since 1996, Aquinas Literacy Center has offered individualized instruction in the English language to the adult immigrant population of McKinley Park and surrounding areas (Bridgeport, Back of the Yards and Brighton Park) of Chicago. Through one-on-one tutoring, combined with supplemental learning opportunities (conversation classes, book clubs and writing workshops) and independent computer learning, learners are empowered to transform their lives by acquiring skills to become successful parents, productive workers and responsible citizens. Annually, 125 volunteer literacy tutors instruct 150 adult learners. Aquinas Literacy Center is sponsored by the Adrian Dominican Sisters and is a member of the Dominican Rea Literacy Corporation.

For more information, call (773) 927-0512 or email sabrina@aquinasliteracycenter.org.