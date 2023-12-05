Events & Retreats – 12.06.23

Winter Solstice Ritual

As we mark the shortest, darkest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, we remember that light rises from darkness. All are invited to celebrate the first day of winter at the Winter Solstice Ritual, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, December 17, 2023, at Weber Retreat and Conference Center.

Gather with us in song and dance, and bring a story, a poem, a prayer, or a treat to share. The celebration is free and open to all. Children are welcome.

Adrian Dominican Sister Esther Kennedy, OP, facilitates this gathering. A retreat leader and spiritual director, she conducts a monthly Day of Mindfulness at Weber Center.

Weber Center is located on the campus of the Adrian Dominican Sisters Motherhouse, Adrian, Michigan. Traveling east on Siena Heights Drive, pass the Adrian Rea Literacy Center and turn left just before the solar panel-covered parking lot. Follow the signs to Weber Center. For information, call the Weber Center at 517-266-4000.

Endings and Beginnings Retreat

Facilitator: Vicky Curtiss

9:00am – 4:00pm

Cost of $75 (includes the noon meal)

On the threshold between the past year and the new year, come away for a time of reflection and renewal. We will gather in a spirit of gratitude, confession, learning, healing, intentionality, and hope. What do you celebrate in the year past? How have you grown? What do you need to let go? What are your hopes and intentions for the new year? What do you want to create? Through journaling, making SoulCollage® cards, time for solitude and silence, and group sharing, we will discern the movement of the Spirit in our lives.

Endings and Beginnings: Marking the New Year | Siena Retreat Center

How We See the World: Lessons from Birds through a Jewish Lens

Facilitator: “Avian Rebbe” Aaron Eisenstein

Tuesday, January 9, 2024

7:00pm – 8:00pm Offered via Zoom.

Cost: $15

A basic familiarity with Zoom is expected of participants.

“Avian Rebbe” Aaron Eisenstein will lead this interactive session to explore how we see the world and what natural beauty can teach us about the Divine. We will look at birds, and ourselves, in three different ways: with different rubrics, with different contexts, and in different timescales. We will uncover joy and inspiration as we delve into deep questions of perspective and meaning.

How We See the World: Lessons from Birds Through a Jewish Lens | Siena Retreat Center

Finding Hope in Challenging Times

Facilitator: Bridget Purdome

Tuesdays, January 16, and 23, 2024

6:30pm – 8:00pm

Cost: $40 for both sessions Offered via Zoom

A basic familiarity with Zoom is expected of participants.

What does it mean to have hope? Where do we see signs of hope during these challenging times? How do we practice hope? Please join us as we connect with hope around us and hope within us. This two-part program will include facilitator reflections, guided meditation, self-reflection, group discussion and more. Participants are asked to register for both sessions together.

Finding Hope in Challenging Times | Siena Retreat Center

Wisdom From Generation to Generation

Facilitator: Andrea Sawyer-Kirksey

Thursday, January 18, 2024

This retreat begins at 6:30 pm and concludes at 8:00 pm. Offered via Zoom.

Cost: $20 per session. Offered via Zoom

A basic familiarity with Zoom is expected of participants.

Each generation is called to guide the next generation. In this six-session Zoom series, justice advocate Andrea Sawyer-Kirksey will facilitate meaningful conversations about the books in this series, most of which have been written by Black or Indigenous authors who share their wisdom with the next generations. Join us for the whole series or as many sessions as your schedule allows. January’s session will focus on My Grandmother’s Hands: Racialized Trauma and the Pathway to Mending Our Hearts and Bodies, by Resma Menakem, explores how the black-white dynamic is held in our bodies and how to have healing.

Wisdom from Generation to Generation – January Session | Siena Retreat Center

Fan the Flames in the Cold of Winter

Facilitator: Miriam Brown, OP

Friday, January 19, to Saturday, January 20, 2024

The retreat begins on Friday at 7:00pm and concludes at 3:30pm on Saturday.

Cost: $225 (includes overnight accommodations and meals)

The spiritual quest never loses its savor when we are with good companions around the fire. Come in to warm yourselves with prayerful people and good talk—about “the world,” about what is stirring in our lives of faith, about those we love and care for near and far. We all need warmth and light. Let us come together and stir the embers for our hope and spirit in the challenging journey we and the world are on. Let’s share what keeps our fires going.

Fan the Flames in the Cold of Winter | Siena Retreat Center

Perspectives and Projections with John Nichols: Democracy in Robert M. La Follette’s Wisconsin… and in the U.S.

Offered in person at Siena Retreat Center

Tuesday, January 30, 2024

This retreat begins at 6:30pm and concludes at 8:30pm

Cost: $20

One hundred years after Robert M. La Follette mounted his 1924 presidential campaign based on the premise that “the will of the people may be the law of the land,” what is the tate of democracy in the U.S. today? What must we do to renew La Follette’s vision? Journalist and commentator John Nichols will offer enlightened perspectives and sage analysis of the current political landscape. His fresh, lively way of pinpointing issues and belief in the power of people is inspiring.

Perspectives and Projections with John Nichols | Siena Retreat Center

The Evolution of Divine Ecstasy

Facilitator: Paula Hirschboeck

Friday, January 26, to Sunday, 28, 2024

The retreat begins on Friday at 7:30pm and concludes with the noon meal on Sunday.

Cost: $345 (includes overnight accommodations and meals)

Each of us is a unique way for the Cosmos to see and know itself—to be, as St. Irenaeus says, “the glory of God fully alive.” An ecstatic evolutionary Cosmos calls us to be at home in the hearts of everyone, everywhere, all at once and realize there is no single privileged point of view. In this retreat we explore contemplation’s transformative power in an evolving Universe. The cosmic contemplative discovers the whole Universe arising within. Contemplative cosmology aligns with both Christian and Buddhist teachings. It offers Christians universal incarnational vision. Deep, wide incarnation is the whole Mystical Body of reality. The Christian “magnifies” the cosmos. In Zen Buddhism the Cosmos is awakening; it is Buddha. All beings are potentially realized Buddha’s. The Buddhist “Bodhisattva” serves all beings with wise compassion. Presentations will include dialogue, meditation and practices such as art making and journaling. Silence will be honored. The retreat concludes with a “Council of All Beings,” a ritual celebrating the myriad expressions of the Cosmos who share the Earth.

The Evolution of Divine Ecstasy | Siena Retreat Center

The Merton Prayer

Facilitator: Steve Denny

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

6:30pm – 8:00pm

Cost: $15 via Zoom

A basic familiarity with Zoom is expected of participants

On the birthday of Thomas Merton, we will dig deeply into the Merton Prayer, which is a gut-wrenchingly honest reaching out to God and looking inward to view our true and false selves. Each phrase of the prayer will be examined and reflections shared.

The Merton Prayer | Siena Retreat Center

JustFaith Series-Sacred Water

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Beginning Monday, January 8, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. CT, Eric Anglada, Sinsinawa’s Ecological Programming Coordinator, will be leading an eight-week JustFaith Series: Sacred Waters via Zoom. Through reading, discussion, video, community-building, and prayerful contemplation, our group will delve into topics of watershed discipleship, natural disasters and the climate crisis, clean water access, pollution, plastics, water health, and environmental racism. We’ll aim to equip participants to restore the health of our rivers, lakes, oceans, and waterways through advocacy, grassroots organizing, and daily decision-making. Before the first session, please acquire a copy of Nancy Castaldo’s, “When the World Runs Dry: Earth’s Water in Crisis.” Registration ends January 5, and the fee is $75 per person. You must be able to commit to attending six of the eight sessions. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Mondays: Jan 8, Feb 12, Mar 11, Apr 8, May 13, 2024 • 6:00 – 9:00 pm

GRAND RAPIDS, MI –The Spiritual Director Retreat Practicum is for experienced Spiritual Directors who feel a call to journey with directees in a silent retreat setting. In this practicum, we will explore the dynamics of daily prayer on retreat; understand the unique rhythm and movement on retreat; use the insights of Ignatius of Loyola, David Benner, and Shirley Sullivan to help us be ready and available to retreatants in the unique environment of a directed retreat. Participants will be given opportunities to provide supervised direction within Dominican Center Marywood retreats. For more information call 616-514-3325 or visit dominicancenter.com. Dominican Center Marywood, a ministry of the Dominican Sisters ~ Grand Rapids, is located in West Michigan off Fulton Street East, on the campus of Aquinas College.

Details & Registration: https://dominicancenter.com/programs-and-retreats/spiritual-director-retreat-practicum/

Winter Wonderings SoulCollage® Workshop (In-Person)

Saturday, Feb 3 • 10:00 am – 12:30 pm

GRAND RAPIDS, MI –Come receive from the slowing that winter offers. Reflect and rest with us and take the opportunity to check in with how you are doing in the light of the Spirit. Perhaps you will want to tend New Year resolutions you made, or perhaps you desire to listen deeply to what is growing in you. Mid-winter allows time to consider our foundations and our movements forward. It is a good time to allow challenge for change, so that when spring arrives, we are ready to plant something new. Soul Collage® will give us a creative way to visualize our lives as we create collage cards¬¬—then letting the Divine guide us with them. All materials are provided. All you need is the desire to connect to your soul and to listen in deep ways. For more information call 616-514-3325 or visit dominicancenter.com. Dominican Center Marywood, a ministry of the Dominican Sisters ~ Grand Rapids, is located in West Michigan off Fulton Street East, on the campus of Aquinas College.

Details & Registration: https://dominicancenter.com/programs-and-retreats/winter-wonderings-soulcollage-workshop-in-person/

Tuesdays: Feb 6, 20, Mar 5, 19, Apr 9, 23, 2024 • 6:00 – 8:00 pm

GRAND RAPIDS, MI –Compassion is a heart-to-heart encounter. Through compassion, we are immersed in the reality of life, suffering, and goodness. Our compassionate thoughts, words and actions ripple out as a balm of peace, joy, love bringing healing into the brokenness of our world. This retreat-style experience is open to people of all faith traditions and spiritualities. Over the six sessions we will explore the meaning of compassion and discover how we are like pebbles thrown into the pond of reality causing ripples of compassion to flow out into the world. Through reading, review, reflection, and response, experience this time as a catalyst for a renewed commitment in being a compassionate presence, both to yourself and to others who are amid pain and struggle. Our time together will include presentations, communal prayer, small group dialog, and quiet times for reflection. For more information call 616-514-3325 or visit dominicancenter.com. Dominican Center Marywood, a ministry of the Dominican Sisters ~ Grand Rapids, is located in West Michigan off Fulton Street East, on the campus of Aquinas College.

Details & Registration: https://dominicancenter.com/programs-and-retreats/compassionate-kinship-circle/

Tending the Call ~ Ongoing Formation for Spiritual Directors (Online)

Wednesdays: Feb 7, Mar 6, Mar 20, Apr 10, Apr 24, 2024 • 6:30 – 8:00 pm EST

Join a community of Spiritual Directors who feel called to revisit the teachings of foundational companions and re-imagine ways they can support present-day ministries. We invite you to share, study, and pray with a sacred community of practicing Spiritual Directors from the Dominican Center for Spirituality, as we seek a deepening relationship with God and are reminded of the journey of transformation that first called us to the practice of spiritual direction. For our spring ongoing formation we will study and discuss in community, “Our Unforming: De-Westernizing Spiritual Formation”, by Cindy S. Lee. This book will both challenge and encourage spiritual directors to bring an awareness to their practices of curiosity and possibility regarding multi-cultural spiritual experiences. The author will join us during the April 10 session! The author proposes that the church (and spiritual directors!) need different ways to engage in spiritual formation. For more information call 616-514-3325 or visit dominicancenter.com. Dominican Center Marywood, a ministry of the Dominican Sisters ~ Grand Rapids, is located in West Michigan off Fulton Street East, on the campus of Aquinas College.

Details & Registration: https://dominicancenter.com/programs-and-retreats/tending-the-call-winter/

Journey into Silence Retreat ~ Rising from Winter (In-Person)

Thursday, Mar 21, 5:30 pm – Sunday, Mar 24, 2:30 pm

CONWAY, MI –Silence the world around you. Silence the world within you. Silence the thoughts that shout out to you. In the stillness hear God’s voice. In the quiet, sense the Divine’s presence and the spiritual love that is waiting to embrace you. Gently enter into silence during this retreat experience. A spiritual director will be here to companion with you on this silent retreat. The Journey into Silence retreat is held at the Augustine Center Retreat House in Conway, MI. The center is a retreat house welcoming individuals and groups for ongoing formation, education, and spirituality. For more information call 616-514-3325 or visit dominicancenter.com. Dominican Center Marywood, a ministry of the Dominican Sisters ~ Grand Rapids, is located in West Michigan off Fulton Street East, on the campus of Aquinas College.

Details & Registration: https://dominicancenter.com/programs-and-retreats/journey-into-silence-retreat-rising-from-winter/

Renew Retreat ~ Schedule Yourself or a Group for an In-Person Retreat

Available for Individuals and Small Groups by Appointment

GRAND RAPIDS, MI –The Renew Retreat is an individual or group retreat that is a self-guided contemplative pilgrimage. The gentle Christian practice of using scripture and prayerful prompts aligned with the four elements — fire, water, earth, and air — will help guide your journey into and beyond the garden in ways that strengthen your awareness of creation as a renewable resource, energizing your beingness, and the world around you. We will begin at Dominican Center Marywood at Aquinas College, transition to the St. Francis of Assisi Sculpture Garden, and return to Dominican Center. As you walk the paths along the wooded trails, you are led into the pace and rhythms of the natural world. Water, earth, fire, and air greet you — each element of nature a reminder of the peaceful relationship between living organisms and their physical environment. For more information call 616-514-3325 or visit dominicancenter.com. Dominican Center Marywood, a ministry of the Dominican Sisters ~ Grand Rapids, is located in West Michigan off Fulton Street East, on the campus of Aquinas College.

Details & Registration: https://dominicancenter.com/programs-and-retreats/renew-retreat/

Centering Prayer (Online)

Tuesdays • Noon

Centering Prayer is a modernized prayer method based on the intuitive prayer rooted in Lectio Divina. It is a method of silent prayer that prepares us to receive the gift of contemplative prayer, prayer in which we experience the Divine’s immanent presence with us. Centering Prayer is grounded in relationship with God, through Christ, and is a practice to nurture that relationship. This method of prayer complements and supports other modes of prayer — verbal, mental, or affective prayer — and facilitates resting in the Divine Presence. Centering Prayer offers a way to grow in intimacy with God, moving beyond conversation to communion. For more information call 616-514-3325 or visit dominicancenter.com. Dominican Center Marywood, a ministry of the Dominican Sisters ~ Grand Rapids, is located in West Michigan off Fulton Street East, on the campus of Aquinas College.

Details & Registration: https://dominicancenter.com/programs-and-retreats/centering-prayer/