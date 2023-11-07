Experiential Prayer Retreat Invited Us to Open Our Hands and Receive the Word of God

by Lisa Mitchell, Director, Dominican Associate Life

Participants were led through Dominic’s Nine Ways of Praying using our bodies.

The Dominican Associates ~ Grand Rapids hosted an Experiential Prayer Retreat on Saturday, November 4, 2023, for Sisters, Associates, and friends of Dominican Center Marywood and the Dominican Sisters. Nearly 50 people attended in person and on Zoom. Sr. Diane Zerfas, OP, (Dominican Sisters ~ Grand Rapids) and Fr. Paul Colloton, OSFS (Oblates of St. Francis de Sales) facilitated.

We began our day using the Dominican Praise prayer book for the Office of the Dead. We were able to share with each other in prayer those individuals that have died and that we wanted to remember in a special way.

We each shared personal reflections on the Psalms and the Canticle of Zechariah.

We experienced Visio Divina by observing two beautiful paintings and sharing what stood out to us and why. It was so amazing and prayerful to hear all the different perspectives from looking at the same painting. Sr. Diane and Fr. Paul then led us in Dominic’s Nine Ways of Praying using our bodies.

We were reminded to pray always – pray while walking; pray while driving; pray while cleaning and cooking; pray always. Open your hands and receive the word of God. Be with God and invite God to be with you.

“Sr. Diane and Fr. Paul were once co-pastors of Dominican Chapel Marywood, so it was wonderful to have them back together again with their grace-filled preaching and praying,” said Lisa Mitchell, director of Dominican Associate Life.