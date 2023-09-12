Events & Retreats – 9.13.23

Glass Art Class: Christmas Ornaments

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Join glass artist, Barb McKinlay, at Sinsinawa Mound to create a glass wall hanging on Saturday, October 7, from 1 to 3 p.m. Design your own wall hanging using a paint and frit technique or pieces of glass to create your own design. Create a holiday design or a design of your own. Feel free to bring a lunch and come to the morning class to make Christmas ornaments and a small tray. Registration ends October 2 and the fee is $80 per person. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Speak with the Earth: Learning from Trees, Rivers, Hills and Clouds

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Join presenters, Julia Burkey and Daniel Cooperrider, at Sinsinawa Mound on Saturday, October 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for the retreat, Speak with the Earth. “All important ideas,” as poet Mary Oliver once put it, “must include the trees, the mountains, and the rivers.” In this eco-spiritual retreat, we will attend to our relationship and conversation with the more than human world. Over the course of the day, we will dialogue with the four classical elements (water, fire, earth, air) as they express themselves in the evocative landscape of the Driftless area of southwest Wisconsin, and through our own bodies. Registration ends October 4, and the fee is $60 per person. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

From Nowhere to Now Here

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Have you ever apologized because your mind or your heart was somewhere else than where your body was at the time? Join presenter, Pat Pintens, on Saturday, October 7, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. via Zoom for her presentation From Nowhere to Now Here. When we’re pulled in many directions, we can feel like we’re in the middle of nowhere. Let’s explore how to regain our sense of presence, of mindfulness, of being attentive to where we are, who we are with, what is happening and our sense of being now here. Registration ends October 2, and the fee is $20 per person. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Weekend Workshop Integrates Practices of nonviolent Communication and Eldering

Dorothy Henderson, a member of the Religious Society of Friends (the Quakers), offers a weekend workshop to help participants to make their faith more available to them and to strengthen their relationships and sense of community. Listening to God, Listening to Each Other: Finding Truth in Love is held from 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 29, 2023, through 11:30 a.m. Sunday, October 1, 2023, at Weber Retreat and Conference Center. The workshop is limited to 20 participants.

Dorothy leads participants in individual and interactive exercises to teach Marshall Rosenberg’s Nonviolent Communication (NVC), a spiritual tool to help us speak our truth and hear another’s, with eldering, the practice of deepening the spiritual grounding of an individual or group by accompany them in an intentional relationship with God.

Dorothy has taught NVC for 20 years in workshops, retreats, and classes. Recently, she has been presenting eldering workshops to Quaker meetings and communities.

The weekend cost – including meals – is $55 for commuters, $175 per person for double occupancy, and $225 for single occupancy. Registration is required and available at www.webercenter.org; click “programs.” Registrations may also be made by calling 517-266-4000 or emailing webercenter@adriandominicans.org. Limited scholarships are available.

Weber Center is on the campus of the Adrian Dominican Sisters Motherhouse, Adrian, Michigan. Traveling east on Siena Heights Drive, pass the Adrian Rea Literacy Center and turn left just before the solar panel-covered parking lot. Follow the signs to Weber Center. For information, call the Weber Center at 517-266-4000.

Autumn Equinox Celebration

The quiet whisper of autumn is upon us. Join your neighbors in welcoming this season at the Autumn Equinox Celebration from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, September 24, 2023, at Weber Retreat and Conference Center.

Sister Esther Kennedy, OP, a Dominican Sister of Adrian, facilitates the celebration. A retreat leader and a spiritual director, Sister Esther conducts a monthly Day of Mindfulness at Weber Center.

The celebration is free and open to all. Children are welcome. Bring a poem, a song, a reflection, or a treat to share.

Weber Center is on the campus of the Adrian Dominican Sisters Motherhouse, Adrian, Michigan. Traveling east on Siena Heights Drive, pass the Adrian Rea Literacy Center and turn left just before the solar panel-covered parking lot. Follow the signs to Weber Center. For information, call the Weber Center at 517-266-4000.