Events & Retreats – 8.2.23

Join us for Dominicans Embracing the Heart of Laudato Si’

The Laudato Si’ Action Team from the Dominican Sisters and Associates of Racine, Wisconsin will be hosting an inspiring day for Dominicans. The Zoom presentation, called Dominicans Embracing the Heart of Laudato Si’, will help us discern the signs of the times, share the gift of Laudato Si’ and respond to the invitation to restore right relationships. We invite all Dominicans to join us for this important conversation on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

The day will be presented by three expert presenters in the area of Laudato Si’. They include:

Dr. Lorna Gold, Director of Movement Building, FaithInvest and President of the Laudato Si’ Movement Board of Directors, Elizabeth Garlow, Co-founder, Francesco Collaborative and Senior Fellow, New America and Catherine Devitt, Programme Manager of FaithInvest. In addition, the day will include speakers and storytellers from the Dominican family who are bringing the gifts of Laudato Si’ alive.

The day will be organized in two parts:

The morning session, Restoring Right Relationships with Laudato Si’, runs from 9:00 to 11:15 a.m. CDT via Zoom. This session will explore how Laudato Si’ offers us the wisdom to see and respond to the ecological crisis. Participants will hear from Sharon Zayac, OP, Dominican Sisters of Springfield and Colette Kane, OP Dominican Sisters of Cabra and Program Director, An Tairsearch, Wicklow, Ireland, who will provide examples of Laudato Si’ initiatives from the Dominican Family.

The afternoon session, Becoming Stewards for a More Just Economy, runs from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. CDT via Zoom. This session will take a deep dive into how finances and investments can be used as a force for good. Included in the afternoon is a storytelling session facilitated by Elizabeth Garlow that will include S. Marilin LLanes, OP, Dominican Sisters of Adrian, Lisa Kane, OP Dominicans of Racine and Pat Siemen, OP, Dominican Sisters of Adrian and the Dominican Climate Solutions Fund.

“Our hope is that this incredible learning experience will help Dominicans throughout the United States better understand how faith-first investing can bring about a new economy that benefits people and planet as we work to restore right relationships,” says Maryann McMahon, OP, President of the Racine Dominicans.

Our day together will be on Zoom, and Spanish interpretation will be available.

For more information, including presenter and panelist bio and a registration link, go to https://www.racinedominicans.org/dcjr/laudatosidominicans.cfm.

Friday, Aug 11, 7:00 pm – Sunday, Aug 13, 11:00 am

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — “Change is possible when I see the spark of the divine within self and others.” That spark, described by spiritual guide and author Joyce Rupp in her book “Boundless Compassion: Creating a Way of Life” is inspiring people to discover and deepen the role of compassion in their lives and communities. Joyce’s vision is heartwarming: “With compassion at the core of humanity’s lived experience, we will be able to approach one another with true respect and dwell in peace.” We are thrilled to welcome Boundless Compassion facilitators Mary Dean Pfahler SND and Kathleen Loughrige, mindful practitioners who share this passion and vision to Dominican Center Marywood. For more information call 616-514-3325 or visit dominicancenter.com. Dominican Center Marywood, a ministry of the Dominican Sisters ~ Grand Rapids, is located in West Michigan off Fulton Street East, on the campus of Aquinas College.

Details & Registration: https://dominicancenter.com/programs-and-retreats/compassion-is-my-true-self-weekend-retreat/

Introduction and Explore Zentangle (In-Person)

Thursday, Sep 7 • 6:00 – 8:00 pm

GRAND RAPIDS, MI –The Zentangle® Method is an easy to learn, relaxing and fun way to create beautiful images by using techniques of drawing structured patterns and reflective prompts. These patterns are called tangles. As you draw, you explore the invitation to practice gratitude, be present, slow down, increase your focus and enjoy creating! During our time together, we will explore Zentangles history and introduce the basic steps all while being immersed in creating paper tiles that celebrate Zentangles philosophy: “Anything is possible one stroke at a time.”® Discover the gift of relaxation, expanded awareness, enhanced focus, new techniques for problem-solving and uncover new ways to see beauty or embrace the unexpected. No art experience needed, beginners are welcome! All materials will be included and are for you to keep. For more information call 616-514-3325 or visit dominicancenter.com. Dominican Center Marywood, a ministry of the Dominican Sisters ~ Grand Rapids, is located in West Michigan off Fulton Street East, on the campus of Aquinas College.

Details & Registration: https://dominicancenter.com/programs-and-retreats/introducing-and-exploring-zentangle/

Spiritual Companioning — A Call to a Ministry of Presence (In-Person)

Mondays: Sep 11, Sep 25, Oct 16, Oct 30, Nov 20, 2023. Dec 11, 2023; Jan 22, Feb 26, Mar 18, Apr 15, May 6, 2024 • 6:30 – 9:00 pm

GRAND RAPIDS, MI –Spiritual Companioning is a ministry of presence. It is a personal ministry that arises from one’s faith commitment to serve others. This nine-month course deepens the sacred presence we offer one another. We will focus on the development of the whole person in responding more deeply to God’s call to grow in holiness and openness to healthy human interaction and interdependence. Participants pray, study and learn together. If you have experienced the Foundations in Spirituality course and are interested in continuing to explore, cultivate, and evolve ways of being in the world through the lens of love, come journey with other people committed to deepening on the path of heart-centered living and put contemplative practices into action. For more information call 616-514-3325 or visit dominicancenter.com. Dominican Center Marywood, a ministry of the Dominican Sisters ~ Grand Rapids, is located in West Michigan off Fulton Street East, on the campus of Aquinas College.

Details & Registration: https://dominicancenter.com/programs-and-retreats/spiritual-companioning-contemplation-and-personal-transformation-toward-a-ministry-of-presence/

Tending the Call ~ Ongoing Formation for Spiritual Directors (Online)

Wednesdays: Sep 20, Oct 4, Oct 18, Nov 1, Nov 15, Nov 29 • 6:30 – 8:00 pm

Join a community of Spiritual Directors who feel called to revisit the teachings of foundational companions and re-imagine ways they can support your present-day ministries. This is a time for spiritual directors to delve back into a contemplative study space, deepening understanding about the wisdom of spiritual giants introduced to you in the Spiritual Direction Practicum. Share, study, and pray with a sacred community of practicing Spiritual Directors from the Dominican Center for Spirituality, as we seek a deepening relationship with God and are reminded of the journey of transformation that first called us to the practice of spiritual direction. For more information call 616-514-3325 or visit dominicancenter.com. Dominican Center Marywood, a ministry of the Dominican Sisters ~ Grand Rapids, is located in West Michigan off Fulton Street East, on the campus of Aquinas College.

Details & Registration: https://dominicancenter.com/programs-and-retreats/tending-the-call-fall/

Zentangle: Beyond the Basics

Thursday, Sep 21 • 6:00 – 8:00 pm

GRAND RAPIDS, MI –Give yourself the gift of time away from the bustle and bustle and immerse yourself in creative mindfulness as you explore the next step in the Zentangle® Method. During Introduction to Zentangle, we learned about pattern, called tangles. As we drew, we explored the invitation to practice gratitude, be present, slow down, and increase focus and enjoy creating! During this second session, we will learn about the “string”, the way in which we create sections to pattern. This helps build a foundation for continued tangling on our own. We will highlight the theory behind the string, explore techniques for creating a string without fear or hesitation, learn more patterns and create paper tiles. Please bring your supplies from the introductory class and those will be supplemented. For more information call 616-514-3325 or visit dominicancenter.com. Dominican Center Marywood, a ministry of the Dominican Sisters ~ Grand Rapids, is located in West Michigan off Fulton Street East, on the campus of Aquinas College.

Details & Registration: https://dominicancenter.com/programs-and-retreats/zentangle-beyond-the-basics/

Foundations in Spirituality (In-Person)

Saturdays: Sep 23, Oct 21, Nov 18, Dec 16, 2023; Jan 20, Feb 17, Mar 16, Apr 20, May 18, 2024 • 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

GRAND RAPIDS, MI –Foundations in Spirituality is a serious reflective study that opens our minds and hearts to the teachings and life examples of the great Christian spiritual teachers that continue to deepen our present spiritual journey. Explore the rich preaching of St. Dominic; the unbreakable faith of St. Teresa of Avila; the deep spirituality of St. John of the Cross; the life-giving wisdom of the Beguines; the daily prayerful life of St. Ignatius; and the lives of many more who continue to enrich our own faith and spirituality. The course introduces the practice of contemplative prayer as grounding practices for living a richer spiritual life. Respond to the yearning in your heart for a deeper relationship with God by returning to the Foundations in Spirituality. For more information call 616-514-3325 or visit dominicancenter.com. Dominican Center Marywood, a ministry of the Dominican Sisters ~ Grand Rapids, is located in West Michigan off Fulton Street East, on the campus of Aquinas College.

Details & Registration: https://dominicancenter.com/programs-and-retreats/foundations-in-spirituality/

Called to be a Spiritual Director ~ Spiritual Director Practicum (Online & In-Person)

September 2023 – May 2024

GRAND RAPIDS, MI –A Spiritual Director holds sacred the many stories heard in a one-on-one relationship or in a trusted group. The Spiritual Director Practicum is filled with contemplative spiritual practices, prayer study, and shared reflection; strengthens our ability to stay present; attunes our listening to sense how the Holy Spirit is present in our lives and in the lives of others; looks to Spiritual Giants to mentor participants during the formation process; and reminds us that the ultimate healer holds up director and directee in all ways. Using an Ignatian spiritual framework, you are encouraged to find meaning in every moment. You are given space to deepen your relationship with God – the God who loves us into life. Through the process, move closer to uncovering your authentic self that guides the discernment of your calling. For more information call 616-514-3325 or visit dominicancenter.com. Dominican Center Marywood, a ministry of the Dominican Sisters ~ Grand Rapids, is located in West Michigan off Fulton Street East, on the campus of Aquinas College.

Details & Registration: https://dominicancenter.com/transformative-programs-and-retreats/

A Bottle Full of Tears ~ Moving Through Grief (In-Person)

Friday, Sep 29 • 6:30 – 8:30 pm & Saturday, Sep 30 • 9:00 am – 4:30 pm

GRAND RAPIDS, MI –We will explore the stages of the grief experience in a two-day, in-person interactive retreat. Using a variety of transformative practices alongside reflective pauses for integration, we will honor ways we might be worked by loss, learn from it, and love through it. During the past two and a half years of the pandemic reality, we were challenged to both collective loss and as well as individual realizations of the truth of impermanence and the grief associated with it. Grief is deeply personal and can be one of life’s most difficult challenges. The human experience of loss is inevitable but can also be supported in a variety of healing ways. Grief is an emotional reaction occurring in response to a loss. The internal work of grief is a process, a journey. For more information call 616-514-3325 or visit dominicancenter.com. Dominican Center Marywood, a ministry of the Dominican Sisters ~ Grand Rapids, is located in West Michigan off Fulton Street East, on the campus of Aquinas College.

Details & Registration: https://dominicancenter.com/programs-and-retreats/bottle-full-of-tears/

Fostering New Relationships on Turtle Island

Christin Tomy, OP will lead a reflective retreat discussing the horrific impacts of colonization on native peoples and explore spiritual pathways for new dialogue and healing.

This retreat will include a virtual conversation with Shawn Stevens (Red Eagle), a member of the Stockbridge Munsee band of Mohicans. He lives among his people who are originally from the Hudson Valley NY but now reside in Bowler, WI. Shawn represents the community at many public gatherings and he is also a traditional story teller and musician.

(‘Turtle Island’ is the name for the lands now known as North and Central America. It is a name used by some Indigenous peoples who believe their land was formed on the back of a turtle).

Date/Time: Friday, Sept. 15 at 5pm through Sat., Sept. 16 at 4pm

Presenters: Sr. Christin Tomy, OP and Shawn Stevens

Fee: $150 (includes retreat, dinner & overnight stay on Friday, breakfast & lunch on Saturday)

Commuter Fee: $90

Virtual Only Fee: $50 (modified hours as follows: Friday 7 to 8:30pm, Saturday 9am to12 noon & 1:30 to 3:30pm)

Weekend Fee* (Friday, September 15 through Sunday, Sept. 17): $250 (Includes Fostering New Relationships on Turtle Island and Becoming Cosmos: Experiential Workshop to Explore the Cosmic Self retreat on Sunday, with Friday and Saturday night accommodations and all meals, from Friday dinner to Sunday lunch.

*Please note that we offer a combined weekend discount retreat fee of $250 if you attend this retreat, in addition to Becoming Cosmos: Experiential Workshop to Explore the Cosmic Self with Kathleen Deignan and Scott Thompson on Sunday, September 17, from 10am to 3pm. Here’s a link to the event on our website: https://centeratmariandale.secure.nonprofitsoapbox.com/calendar/event/1392

About the Presenter:

Christin Tomy, OP is the primary presenter for the retreat. Christin is a Dominican Sister of Sinsinawa. For several years, her work and interests have focused on the intersections between land, food, faith, and justice. She has served at the Racine Dominican Eco-Justice Center and as Care for Creation Coordinator and Farm Manager at Sinsinawa Mound. Christin is currently working toward a Master of Divinity / MA in Systematic Theology at Catholic Theological Union. She professed perpetual vows in May of 2022.

Shawn Stevens (Red Eagle), a member of the Stockbridge Munsee band of Mohicans. He lives among his people who are originally from the Hudson Valley NY but now reside in Bowler, WI. Shawn represents the community at many public gatherings and he is also a traditional story teller and musician.

St. Martin de Porres Day Celebration

Featuring award-winning preacher and author, Reverend Maurice Nutt, CSsR: “Martin de Porres: Model of Racial Healing and Reconciliation”

The Center at Mariandale is pleased to welcome renowned preacher and activist, Rev. Maurice Nutt, CSsR, to serve as its St. Martin de Porres Day speaker on Saturday, November 4, 10am to 2pm. Celebrating the legacy of this 16th century Dominican priest and first Black saint of the Americas, Mariandale dedicates this event to education about antiracism and building an inclusive church and society. The event will include preaching by Fr. Maurice as well as festive praise dance and singing from area groups. Mariandale will provide a luncheon from 12 to 1pm.

Also featured at this event are the Sinai Radiant Liturgical Dancers and the Voices of Victory choir, both from St. John’s University.

Date and Time: Saturday, November 4, 2023, offered in two attendance options:

10am to 2pm for on-site presentation in the Chapel at Mariandale. Mariandale will provide a luncheon from 12 to 1pm.

10am to 12noon for online Zoom presentation, only.

Fee: $40 for on-site presentation, with luncheon. $20 for online Zoom presentation from 10am to noon, only.

Dominican Light and Spirituality

Siena Retreat Center (Racine) will offer a morning of reflection with Miriam Brown, OP (Sinsinawa) on Wednesday, September 13. Come to connect with the mystical and prophetic spirit that St. Dominic and St. Catherine of Siena passed on to us in our own complex times.

Registration link: https://www.sienaretreatcenter.org/retreats/dominican-light-and-spirituality/

Community Song Circle

On Saturday, August 26, from 10-11:30 a.m., join Mary Kay McDermott and Rachel Schmidt Boeke for the Community Song Circle. Mary Kay and Rachel are co-leaders for the Dubuque area Safe Passage Singers. This community singing experience is open to anyone, no matter their singing experience or ability. The Iowa City Community Singers sum up the kind of singing we’ll engage in: “Community singing relies on oral tradition, is generally a cappella, and focuses on themes of love, healing, empowerment, justice, the beauty of nature and our connection to the Earth. We recognize that singing is a spiritual practice in its own right. As we blend our voices, we are strengthening bonds of community and commitment to each other and the Earth. It’s also great fun!” Please register by August 23, and the fee is $15 per person. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Harvest Fest

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Join us at the Sinsinawa Mound Collaborative Farm on Sunday, August 27, for our annual Harvest Fest from 1 to 4 p.m. Enjoy collaborative farm tours, hay rides, live music, natural tie-dying, prairie tours and more. Learn about our local organic food system and meet the farmers who provide fresh healthy veggies to you and your family. New this year will be food tastings, beverages (adult and kid-friendly), local cheese, local honey and Sinsinawa Mound bread. Come spend the afternoon hanging out and enjoying a sweeping view of the tri-state area. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Explore Catholic Social Teaching at Weber Conference Center

Barbara Wall, PhD, explores perduring themes in Catholic Social Teaching (CST), including the sanctity of life and of all creation, the common good, human rights, appropriate uses of power, and accumulation of wealth. Her hybrid presentation, Catholic Social Teaching: Community, Change, and Relevance, is from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. EDT Saturday, August 19, 2023. The day includes the opportunity for group discussion on the importance and relevance of CST. Participants can attend in person at Weber Retreat and Conference Center or through live stream.

Barbara retired from Villanova University in 2020 as Vice President for Mission and Ministry and as a member of the Philosophy Department. She is founder of several programs at Villanova, including the Women’s Studies Program, the Ethics Program, and the Office of Mission and Ministry, as well as co-founder of Villanova’s Center for Peace and Justice Education.

The cost for in-person participation is $45, which includes lunch. Online participation is $35. Registration is required and is available at www.webercenter.org; click on “programs.” Registrations may also be made by calling 517-266-4000 or emailing webercenter@adriandominicans.org. Limited scholarships are available.

Weber Center is on the campus of the Adrian Dominican Sisters Motherhouse, Adrian, Michigan. Traveling east on Siena Heights Drive, pass the Adrian Rea Literacy Center and turn left just before the solar panel-covered parking lot. Follow the signs to Weber Center. For information, call the Weber Center at 517-266-4000.

Dine and Discuss Book Club Focuses on Evicted

Enjoy dinner and a discussion of the book Evicted: Poverty and Profit in an American City during the fall 2023 gathering of the Dine and Discuss Book Club. The evening begins with dinner at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, October 5, 2023, at Weber Retreat and Conference Center.

Evicted, a 2016 non-fiction book by Matthew Desmond, follows the lives of eight families in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as they struggle to pay rent during the 2007-2008 financial crisis. Desmond received a Pulitzer Prize for this book, which opens the readers’ eyes to the plight of people struggling to keep a roof over their heads and offers possible solutions to the crisis.

The cost for the evening is $15, which includes dinner and the book. The book is available through Weber Center at the reception desk and the Weber Center Shop. Registration is required and is available at www.webercenter.org; click on “programs.” Registrations may also be made by calling 517-266-4000 or emailing webercenter@adriandominicans.org. Limited scholarships are available.

Weber Center is on the campus of the Adrian Dominican Sisters’ Motherhouse, Adrian, Michigan. Traveling east on Siena Heights Drive, pass the Adrian Rea Literacy Center and turn left just before the solar panel-covered parking lot. Follow the signs to Weber Center. For information, call the Weber Center at 517-266-4000.

The Windows of Queen of the Rosary Chapel: A Story of Faith in Color, Light and Glass

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Join S. Priscilla Wood, OP, Director of the Office of Arts and Cultural Heritage, for a sitting tour of these jewels in the crown in our chapel at Sinsinawa Mound. Learn not only the special techniques used but the story that each window contains as each takes the viewer on a journey through faith. This event will be held on Wednesday, August 23 and September 27 at 3 p.m. This is open to the public and admission is free. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Healing Haunted Histories

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Eric Anglada, Sinsinawa’s Ecological Programming Coordinator, will be leading Healing Haunted Histories on Saturday, August 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. We live in a land that is haunted, where the spirit of past colonial violence and Native dispossession is still present among us. This retreat will explore the hauntings of this continent, region and landscape, while delving into practical ways of healing. This is both an inward and an outward journey. To prepare for the event, please research your family history and bring that information to the retreat. The fee is $30 per person, and registration ends on Thursday, August 17. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Sinsinawa Mound Market

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Join us at Sinsinawa Mound on Wednesday, August 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. for our next market of the season. The market is held at our farm at 2551 County Road Z, Sinsinawa, WI 53824. The vendors at the market will include Collaborative Farmers, Sandhill Farm, Dropseed Farm, City Girl Farming, The Mound’s Farm, Sinsinawa Bakery, Sinsinawa Book and Gift Gallery, plus more! Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.