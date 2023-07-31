Sister Ann Horn retires as DRE in St. Brigid’s in Long Island

St. Brigid Parish in Westbury, NY hosted a beautiful farewell for our very own Amityville Dominican Sister Ann Horn and Socorro Moreno as they both retire from the Office of Faith Formation. S. Ann treasured her time at the parish.

“My favorite part of ministry in St. Brigid, is all of the wonderful people that I have met there and all of the wonderful experiences that I have had with them. I will miss them very much,” said S. Ann.For 21 years, Sister Ann has served as one of the Directors of Faith Formation at St. Brigid, along with Socorro Moreno, and our office manager, Rosemary Marquez. Sister Ann has served with three pastors, Msgr. Ralph Sommer, Rev. Tony Stanganelli, and Rev. John Sureau.

During this time, she has worked with a team to train catechists, and organize the Faith Formation Program (for more than 850 children just this past year) from first grade through high school.

From leading meetings for First Communion and Confirmation to hosting parent-child retreat days and sacramental celebrations, they have done so much. During the pandemic, the program continued online, with the help of the Business Manager at the time, Rob Cammarata, a Dominican Associate. The office is also involved in leading the Rite of Christian Initiation Process for Adults.”

As time has gone on, I have finally accepted that I can’t run around the parish like I did when I was 30 or 50 years old,” she said. “Looking ahead, I want to be able to use my gifts and talents in a new way, as the Holy Spirit enlightens me. I have been in Faith Formation more than 50 years in parishes both in Nassau and Suffolk Counties, serving our Diocese of Rockville Centre. I thank God and our community for it all!”