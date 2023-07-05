Events & Retreats – 07.05.23

Sinsinawa Mound Market

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Join us at Sinsinawa Mound on Wednesday, July 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. for our third market of the season. The market is held at our farm at 2551 County Road Z, Sinsinawa, WI 53824. The vendors at the market will include Collaborative Farmers, Sandhill Farm, Dropseed Farm, City Girl Farming, The Mound’s Farm, Sinsinawa Bakery, Sinsinawa Book & Gift Gallery, plus more! Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

The Windows of Queen of the Rosary Chapel: A Story of Faith in Color, Light and Glass

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Join S. Priscilla Wood, OP, Director of the Office of Arts and Cultural Heritage, for a sitting tour of these “jewels in the crown” in our chapel at Sinsinawa Mound. Learn not only the special techniques used but the story that each window contains as each takes the viewer on a journey through faith. This event will be held on Wednesday, July 19, August 23 and September 20 at 3 p.m. This is open to the public and admission is free. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Friday, Aug 11, 7:00 pm – Sunday, Aug 13, 11:00 am

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — “Change is possible when I see the spark of the divine within self and others.” That spark, described by spiritual guide and author Joyce Rupp in her book “Boundless Compassion: Creating a Way of Life” is inspiring people to discover and deepen the role of compassion in their lives and communities. Joyce’s vision is heartwarming: “With compassion at the core of humanity’s lived experience, we will be able to approach one another with true respect and dwell in peace.” We are thrilled to welcome Boundless Compassion facilitators Mary Dean Pfahler SND and Kathleen Loughrige, mindful practitioners who share this passion and vision to Dominican Center Marywood. For more information call 616-514-3325 or visit dominicancenter.com. Dominican Center Marywood, a ministry of the Dominican Sisters ~ Grand Rapids, is located in West Michigan off Fulton Street East, on the campus of Aquinas College.

Details & Registration: https://dominicancenter.com/programs-and-retreats/compassion-is-my-true-self-weekend-retreat/

Writing Workshop: The Promises of Summer

Beginning and experienced writers are invited to participate in The Promises of Summer: A Writing Workshop, offered in person at Weber Retreat and Conference Center from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023. The workshop is facilitated by Sister Tarianne DeYonker, OP, MSW, an Amherst Writers and Artists Affiliate.

Just as it takes patience and perseverance to plant nurture a seed before it grows into a flower in the summer, so writers need nurturing activities to keep them writing when the words don’t come. Giving yourself the time to write with others may be the “fertilizer” your writing needs to thrive.

The cost for the workshop is $60, including lunch. Registration is required and is available at www.webercenter.org; click on “programs.” Registrations may also be made by calling 517-266-4000 or emailing webercenter@adriandominicans.org. Limited scholarships are available.

Weber Center is on the campus of the Adrian Dominican Sisters’ Motherhouse, Adrian, Michigan. Traveling east on Siena Heights Drive, pass the Adrian Rea Literacy Center and turn left just before the solar panel-covered parking lot. Follow the signs to Weber Center. For information, call the Weber Center at 517-266-4000.

Women Invited to ‘Learn, Pray, Share, Celebrate’ on Feast of St. Dominic

Are you a woman aged 19 or older considering God’s call for your life? If so, the Adrian Dominican Sisters invite you to a special event to “Learn, Pray, Share, and Celebrate” as you learn more about vowed Dominican life or association with us.

The event begins with lunch on Monday, August 7, 2023, and concludes at about 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, the Feast of St. Dominic. Participants have the opportunity to:

engage with St. Dominic’s ways of prayer and with the early women of the Order,

celebrate the Feast of St. Dominic with the Adrian Dominican Sisters through common prayer and Eucharistic Liturgy, and

visit with Sisters and with other women who are discerning a call for their lives.

This special event is hosted at Weber Retreat and Conference Center on the Adrian Dominican Motherhouse Campus, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, Michigan, and is offered at no charge. Please register online at https://tinyurl.com/ADSDiscern.

For more information, email Sister Katherine Frazier, OP, at kfrazier@adriandominicans.org or call or text her at 260-229-3045.

Dominicans Embracing the Heart of Laudato Si’

Wednesday, September 20, 2023Via Zoom

Morning Session 9:00 – 11:15 AM Fee $20.00

Restoring Right Relationships with Laudato Si’

This session will explore how Laudato Si’ offers us the wisdom to see and respond to the ecological crisis.

Afternoon Session 1:30 – 4:00 PM Fee $15.00

(must attend morning session to participate in the afternoon session)

Becoming Stewards for a More Just Economy

This session will take a deep dive into how finances and investments can be used as a force for good.

For more information about this presentation and to access registration for this event, please see the attached flyer and visit our website at:

https://www.racinedominicans.org/dcjr/laudatosidominicans.cfm

Native American Woman to Speak on her Diversity of Identities

Rose Johnson, a Native American woman with an Aztec and Comanche heritage, will speak on her early traumatic life and how her many identities have combined to make her the person she is today.

“Growing Up Me: A Native American Experience,” will be offered from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023, in the auditorium of Weber Retreat and Conference Center, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian.

A native of LaGrange, Texas, Rose moved with her mother and six siblings to Michigan, where she was abandoned on a snowbank, wearing only a diaper. Rose’s mother was suffering from post-partum depression and labeled incurable and unfit to be a mother. Rose was placed in foster care with a white family.

Rose will speak of the peace she found in accepting the diversity of her identities, which have combined to make her the “me” she is today.

“Growing Up Me” is the second in a series of presentations by people of diverse ethnic, religious, cultural, and gender backgrounds, offered by the Adrian Dominican Sisters’ Office of Equity and Inclusion. The purpose is to introduce Sisters, Associates, and the community to people with varying backgrounds to help develop a greater sense of inclusion, understanding, and compassion.

The presentation is free and open to the public. The presentation can also be viewed via live stream at https://adriandominicans.org/Live-Stream.

Weber Center is on the campus of the Adrian Dominican Sisters’ Motherhouse, Adrian, Michigan. Traveling east on Siena Heights Drive, pass the Adrian Rea Literacy Center and turn left just before the solar panel-covered parking lot. Follow the signs to Weber Center. For information, call the Weber Center at 517-266-4000.

Nonviolence: The Connecting Thread in Our Work for the New Creation

Start Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

End Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Location: The Maryknoll Sisters Center, Rogers Building10 Pinesbridge Road, Ossining, NY 10562

Nonviolence is a creative power, a pervasive energy, a fundamental principle that imitates Jesus’ way of life. It is also challenged and shaped by the history and contemporary experience of those on the receiving end of war and racism, neglect and planetary destruction. This program will explore nonviolence as a spirituality, a way of life, a global ethic and a spectrum of approaches to preventing or interrupting violence and promoting just peace, the beloved community, the New Creation.

Resource Person: Marie A. Dennis, PhD, is senior advisor to the secretary general of Pax Christi International, the global Catholic peace movement, and program chair of Pax Christi’s Catholic Nonviolence Initiative. She was co-president of Pax Christi International from 2007 to 2019 and is a Pax Christi USA Ambassador of Peace. In 2022 Marie was named a Teacher of Peace by Pax Christi USA. Also she received the Robert M. Holstein Faith Doing Justice Award from the Ignatian Solidarity Network and the Peter Hinde Peace Award from CRISPAZ. She serves on the Vatican’s COVID 19 Commission and the steering committee of the Catholic Peacebuilding Network. Marie is author or co-author of seven books, editor of Choosing Peace: The Catholic Church Returns to Gospel Nonviolence (Orbis Books, 2017) and co-editor of Advancing Nonviolence in the Church and the World (Pax Christi International, 2020).

Register here.

Eco-martyrdom In the Americas: Living And Dying For Our Common Home

Start Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

End Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Location: The Maryknoll Sisters Center, Rogers Building10 Pinesbridge Road, Ossining, NY 10562

In his landmark encyclical Laudato Si’, Pope Francis issued an urgent call to Christians and all people of good will to care for the earth, our common home. In this program, we will explore the Christian concept of “martyrdom” as a way to seek deeper understanding of both the destruction of our common home and the violent persecution of marginalized communities that are committed to its care. In particular, we will pay close attention to the murder of land and environmental defenders in Latin America, considering the theological dangers and fruits of remembering these individuals as “martyrs.” We will also practice memory of ecomartyrdom as a spiritual discipline that both cultivates the soil of ecological conversion in our hearts and plants seeds of environmental justice in our lives.

Resource Person: Elizabeth O’Donnell Gandolfo, PhD, is Edith B. and Arthur E. Earley Associate Professor of Catholic and Latin American Studies at Wake Forest University School of Divinity, NC. She holds a Masters of Theological Studies from the University of Notre Dame and a Ph.D. in Theological Studies from Emory University, NC. Elizabeth is a constructive theologian whose teaching and research interests include the following themes in feminist and Latin American liberation theologies: the place of motherhood in theology and spirituality; the theological and political significance of remembering suffering; and the ecclesiology of Christian base communities in Latin America. In her newest book “Ecomartyrdom in the Americas: Living and dying for our Common Home” (Orbis March 2023), she shares a theological witness of murdered environmental activist as a challenge to the Church especially in the Global North.

Register here.

Revolution of the Heart: The Witness of Dorothy Day 90th Anniversary of the Catholic Worker

Start Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

End Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Location: The Maryknoll Sisters Center, Rogers Building10 Pinesbridge Road, Ossining, NY 10562

Dorothy Day (1897-1980), a Catholic convert and founder of the Catholic Worker, embodied the radical social message of the Gospel. Pope Francis, addressing the US Congress, included her in a list of four “great Americans” (with Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King, and Thomas Merton). This program will examine her life and witness, with special attention to the spirituality that underlay her life of service to the poor, the struggle for justice and the cause of peace. In light of her current cause for canonization, it will also examine the ways in which she offers a new model of holiness for our time.

Resource Person: Robert Ellsberg, MA, is the editor-in-chief and publisher of Orbis Books, where he has worked since 1987. In 1975-80, he spent five years with Dorothy Day at the Catholic Worker, serving for two years as managing editor of the Catholic Worker newspaper. He has edited five volumes of Dorothy Day’s writings, including her Selected Writings, her diaries and letters, and two volumes of her writings from the 1960s and 1970s. A founding member of the Dorothy Day Guild, he was appointed by the Archdiocese of New York as a member of the Historical Commission to prepare her cause for canonization. He is also well known for his writings about saints and for over ten years, he has contributed a daily reflection on “Blessed Among Us” for Give Us This Day. His most recent book is Dearest Sister Wendy… A Surprising Story of Faith and Friendship, drawn from his correspondence with Sister Wendy Beckett.

Register here.