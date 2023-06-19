Events & Retreats – 6.19.23

Arc of the Word

Jubilee Eucharistic Celebration

Friends and family are invited to virtually join us in a Jubilee Eucharistic Celebration at 10:00 am on Saturday, July 22, 2023. The Mass will be live-streamed from the Gathering Space where the Sisters will gather.

Jubilee—a wonderful celebration of answering God’s call and entering into vowed religious life and marked at milestone years. The word vocation comes from the Latin word vocare which means to call. Being a Sister is a way of life, pursued in order to live out a baptismal call to be Christ’s hands and feet in the world. Regardless of age, our Sisters are always in ministry in the sense that they always welcome opportunities to live the Gospel in service to others.

Sr. Bernice Garcia (70)

Sr. Joan King (70)

Sr. Rosanne Van Housen (70)

Sr. Judith Kay Campbell (60)

Sr. Sally Lowell (25)

Private Directed Retreat Offers Time for Prayer, Silence, Reflection, and Guidance

Do you need some quiet time with God and away from your busy life? Weber Retreat and Conference Center offers you the opportunity for this special time away from 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 10, 2023, through 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2023.

The retreat gives participants ample time for prayer, quiet reflection, participation in campus liturgies, and a daily meeting with a spiritual director of their choice. Spiritual directors for this retreat are Sister Joan Delaplane, OP; Associate Joan Ebbitt; Sister Esther Kennedy, OP; Sister Mary Sue Kennedy, OP; Associate Trudy McSorley; and Janene Ternes, founder of Prayer in Motion. Information on each is available on the Weber Center website, www.webercenter.org, under Programs.

The cost – which includes all meals for overnight guests and lunch for commuters – is $260 for commuters, $325 per person double occupancy, and $450 single occupancy.

Registration is required and is available at www.webercenter.org; click on “programs.” Registrations may also be made by calling 517-266-4000 or emailing webercenter@adriandominicans.org. Limited scholarships are available.

Weber Center is on the campus of the Adrian Dominican Sisters’ Motherhouse, Adrian, Michigan. Traveling east on Siena Heights Drive, pass the Adrian Rea Literacy Center and turn left just before the solar panel-covered parking lot. Follow the signs to Weber Center. For information, call the Weber Center at 517-266-4000.