Sister Shirley Jeffcott Receives Veritas Award From Saint Pius V School, Providence, RI

Sr. Pat Ginty, OP, Sr. Josemaria Pence, OP, Fr. Thomas Bouton (Archdiocese of Boston), Fr. James Sullivan, OP, Sr. Shirley Jeffcott, OP, Sr. Kathy O’Hanlon, OP, & Sr. Mary Theresa Flood, OP.

On Sunday, May 21st, 2023, Sister Shirley Jeffcott, OP, received the Veritas Award from Saint Pius V School in Providence, Rhode Island, for her many years of service to the school and parish. Sister Shirley has served over 40 years at Saint Pius as a teacher, principal, tutor, and, most recently, parish receptionist.



Following the liturgy at which the award was presented by Father James Sullivan, the pastor, and Sister Josemaria, the current school principal, parishioners, and friends had an opportunity to greet Sister Shirley at a reception in the school gymnasium. Attendees remembered Sister Shirley as their first-grade teacher, principal, co-worker, tutor, a teacher at Bayview High School, and parish receptionist.



In gratitude for Sister Shirley’s many years of service and in recognition of the ministry of the Blauvelt Dominican Congregation to Saint Pius School, a scholarship fund has been established in the name of the Sisters of St. Dominic of Blauvelt, NY, to assist students who, without financial assistance, would not be able to attend Saint Pius School.