Sister Jean Graffweg Receives Veritas Medal from Dominican University, New York￼

L-R: Sr. Mary Eileen O’Brien, OP, President, Dominican University New York, Sr. Jean Graffweg, OP, Steven Sabatini, Chairperson, Dominican University New York Board of Trustees.

We congratulate Sr. Jean Graffweg, awarded the Veritas Medal at Dominican University’s 69th Commencement on May 17th in recognition of her 42 years of ministry at House on the Hill. Sr. Mary Theresa Flood, OP, presented the award. Sr. Mary remarked, “For over five decades, the Sisters of Saint Dominic have been serving the children of farm workers in Orange County. The House on the Hill serves as an early childhood migrant seasonal head start center that provides education, family engagement, and health and nutrition services. The children served range in age from two months to five years. For 42 of these 50 years, Sr. Jean Graffweg has ministered at House on the Hill as a teacher, cook, bus driver, and, for the past fifteen years, as Director. Dominican University is honored to award the 2023 Veritas Medal to Sr. Jean Graffweg; and, in memoriam, to Sr. Jean Marie Rathgaber; and to all those who have worked and continue to work faithfully with them in service to migrant families and their children.”