Sen. Elizabeth Warren Reintroduces the “Truth & Healing” Bill on May 18, 2023
Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) reintroduced legislation S.1723, a bill to establish
the Truth and Healing Commission on Indian Boarding School Policies in the
United States, along with 26 Senators as co-sponsors. The National Native American
Boarding School Healing Coalition (NABS) is beyond grateful for the support from
Senator Warren to reintroduce this bi-partisan bill for the 118th Congress.
S.1723 will create a federal Truth and Healing Commission that will conduct a full
Inquiry into the assimilative policies of the U.S. Indian boarding schools by:
- Examining the location of children: The Commission would locate and
document all children still buried at or near boarding school facilities, and
identify children who attended and went missing while attending boarding
schools.
- Documenting ongoing impacts from boarding schools: The Commission
would compile evidence of the ongoing effects of intergenerational trauma in
American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian communities. It would
also examine how assimilative policies attempted to destroy Native languages
and cultures, as well as the taking of Tribal lands and destroying the nucleus of
Indigenous ways of living.
- Locating records from religious and government organizations: The
Commission would locate and analyze all records on Indian boarding schools.
Records of primary importance include those related to attendance, infirmary,
deaths, land, and other correspondences. The Commission would have the
power to issue subpoenas to produce all records.
- Creating and disseminating a findings and recommendations report: The
Commission would be required to submit a final report to be shared with the
public and the U.S. government.
Las Casas and the NABS is asking for your advocacy and to reach out to your
Senator to request their support and passage of S.1723 to create a Truth and Healing
Commission on Indian boarding schools. To read more about the bill visit Native
News Online and The National Native American Boarding School Healing
Coalition (https://boardingschoolhealing.org) web sites.