Sen. Elizabeth Warren Reintroduces the “Truth & Healing” Bill on May 18, 2023

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) reintroduced legislation S.1723, a bill to establish

the Truth and Healing Commission on Indian Boarding School Policies in the

United States, along with 26 Senators as co-sponsors. The National Native American

Boarding School Healing Coalition (NABS) is beyond grateful for the support from

Senator Warren to reintroduce this bi-partisan bill for the 118th Congress.

S.1723 will create a federal Truth and Healing Commission that will conduct a full

Inquiry into the assimilative policies of the U.S. Indian boarding schools by:

Examining the location of children: The Commission would locate and

document all children still buried at or near boarding school facilities, and

identify children who attended and went missing while attending boarding

schools.

document all children still buried at or near boarding school facilities, and identify children who attended and went missing while attending boarding schools. Documenting ongoing impacts from boarding schools: The Commission

would compile evidence of the ongoing effects of intergenerational trauma in

American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian communities. It would

also examine how assimilative policies attempted to destroy Native languages

and cultures, as well as the taking of Tribal lands and destroying the nucleus of

Indigenous ways of living.

would compile evidence of the ongoing effects of intergenerational trauma in American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian communities. It would also examine how assimilative policies attempted to destroy Native languages and cultures, as well as the taking of Tribal lands and destroying the nucleus of Indigenous ways of living. Locating records from religious and government organizations: The

Commission would locate and analyze all records on Indian boarding schools.

Records of primary importance include those related to attendance, infirmary,

deaths, land, and other correspondences. The Commission would have the

power to issue subpoenas to produce all records.

Commission would locate and analyze all records on Indian boarding schools. Records of primary importance include those related to attendance, infirmary, deaths, land, and other correspondences. The Commission would have the power to issue subpoenas to produce all records. Creating and disseminating a findings and recommendations report: The

Commission would be required to submit a final report to be shared with the

public and the U.S. government.



Las Casas and the NABS is asking for your advocacy and to reach out to your

Senator to request their support and passage of S.1723 to create a Truth and Healing

Commission on Indian boarding schools. To read more about the bill visit Native

News Online and The National Native American Boarding School Healing

Coalition (https://boardingschoolhealing.org) web sites.