Events & Retreats – 4.12.23

Mercy in Action Series: Earth

Join the Mount Saint Mary House of Prayer on April 19th via Zoom for their offering of a monthly series based on the Critical Concerns of the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas: Nonviolence, Racism, Women, Earth, Immigration. This month’s topic is Living Laudato Si: Creatively Caring for our Common Home presented by Dan Misleh, found of Catholic Climate Covenant.

Supervision—An Embrace of Mystery

Join Mount Saint Mary House of Prayer for an Annual Professional Day For Spiritual Directors. During this hybrid day of reflection and enrichment we will look at the role and importance of supervision within the ministry of spiritual direction. We will witness a supervision session and engage about cases we might be bringing. The day is both for supervisors and those seeking supervision.

Music to Save the World

Shem Center for Interfaith Spirituality Gala Concert

Sunday, May 7, 2023, 2:00pm

St. Catherine of Siena / St. Lucy / St. Giles unified Parishes Concert site, St.Catherine of Siena Church Austin Blvd. at Washington Blvd. Oak Park, Illinois



Jean Bacom-Detmer, Flutist,

Michael Surratt, Organist,

Jeffrey Wagner, Pianist



“It is beauty that will save the world,” declares Dostoyevsky. And this beauty is created by the Creator and us as partners. Music saves our world from forgetting its origins by joining with the splendid sounds of creation heard in a thunderstorm or in the exquisite songs of birds. In a world often disconnected from its common ancestry with the makers of art and music, we offer a gala concert of music to enjoy. Composed by those exceptional ones who have lived among us, and performed by accomplished musicians, we bring you our message of inclusiveness, respect and love for the gifts of creativity and the diversity it celebrates.



Our annual fundraising gala concert has not been offered during the past two years due to the covid pandemic so we are gratified to be able to offer it this year. Please join us for a Sunday afternoon of beautiful music, our inheritance as the spiritual sojourners of our time. We rely upon your generosity to support our mission proclaiming peace for all people. Every dollar of your tax-deductible donation is being matched by our friends, The Wolcott / Ebbeler Foundation. Register and donate using this Shem Center web site link: https://shemcenter.org/music-to-save-the-world-may-7-2023/

Living Truth – Retreat with Ann Garrido

The word “truth” has become so tarnished in the past several years. People question whether it is even possible to know what is true and whether it even matters. In the Gospels, though, Jesus says that those who “live truth come to the light.” Drawing on the 800-year Dominican tradition of “living truth,” we will explore four “truth practices” which each person may embrace as a way of coming to greater life and light.

Ann M. Garrido is associate professor of homiletics at Aquinas Institute of Theology in St. Louis, Missouri, where she previously directed the school’s Doctorate of Ministry in Preaching program. Ann has served as the Marten Faculty Fellow in Homiletics at the University of Notre Dame. She is the author of multiple books, including the award-winning Redeeming Administration, Redeeming Conflict, and Let’s Talk About Truth. She travels nationally and internationally helping communities talk about the topics they find toughest to talk about—conversations that always involve questions of truth. She preaches regularly on www.Word.op.org and offers retreats as time permits. She lives with her husband in Miami, Florida. Take a moment to listen to Ann on Truth.

Retreatants may attend the free public lecture on Thursday evening as a prologue to the retreat which begins on Friday or come on Friday morning for the retreat which will begin with lunch on Friday.

Friday, April 28 – Sunday, April 30, 2023

This soul-soothing retreat will help unearth guidance from nature to enable you to gently quiet everyday distractions and access deep spiritual tranquility. Dominican Center, in collaboration with Plainsong Farm, invites you to let your senses be revitalized by nature. Take part in an experience that will cultivate your ability to become silent and still, as you deeply listen and rest in God’s presence. While you nurture and attend your inner garden it is our hope that you discover solitude in nature as a meaningful spiritual practice. In silence, we learn to listen — to ourselves and to God. In silence, we come to know ourselves and the reality of our lives more deeply. Allow prayerful silence to seed sacred spiritual growth for your journey.

Healing, Wholeness and the Power of Love with Sr. Illia Delio (Online)

Saturday, April 29, 2023 • 10:00 am – Noon

“We have the capacity to wrap the Earth with a new mantle of compassionate love and peace. But do we have the vision?” writes theologian and author Ilia Delio in one of her many books. “Love is the most universal, formidable and mysterious of cosmic energies,” wrote Teilhard de Chardin. His teachings lead us to inquire about how our individual and communal stories shape our lives in the larger order of the universe. Sr. Ilia Delio leads us in studying Teilhard’s vision of a relational, divine view of the world. Dominican Center Marywood at Aquinas College in collaboration with the Center of Mariandale in Ossining, NY is pleased to invite you to join a live stream webinar with Ilia Delio, OSF. How do our individual and communal stories shape our lives in the larger order of things? What holds us together despite our differences? Join a community of seekers to examine the God-world relationship, a deeply relational and unfolding process of Divine-created life. In this world view, a larger story which includes care for the human spirit, diversity and difference allows our local and personal stories to thrive. Learn how the powerful energies of Love help us access healing and wholeness.

JOY Retreat ~ A Morning of Rest and Renewal (In-Person)

Saturday, May 6 • 9:00 am – Noon

In this life, there is Just One You (JOY!). You are a co-creator and the subject of your creation is your joyful life experience. Dominican Center Marywood on the campus of Aquinas College invites you to explore a variety of guided prayerful practices in a gentle in-person retreat that will serve to enliven your unique gifts. The ability to know your gifts and nurture them provides clarity in identifying where God is calling you to live a joy-filled life. On this morning of renewal, you will find a supportive spiritual space to practice sacred self-care. Take part in prayer-infused offerings and centering experiences that are certain to encourage self-compassion and reignite the joyful qualities you notice in yourself when you are aligned with God’s deepest desires for your spiritual journey.

Spiritual Direction Ministry Blessing (In Person)

Saturday, May 20, 2023 • 4:00 – 6:00 pm

This year’s Spiritual Direction Ministry Blessing is a sacred gathering for all spiritual directors. Join us Saturday, May 20 to celebrate our collective ministries and to offer a Dominican blessing as we welcome newly certified Spiritual Directors from this year’s Practicum II class. Please, register early so we can plan intentionally for this shared experience. The heart of the practice of spiritual direction is that we deeply believe God is present in all individuals and every experience of life. The heart of our shared ministry is to attune the ears of our hearts to notice, touch, experience and act from this connection. At this celebration, Spiritual Directors certified in May 2023 will receive a special ministry blessing from all practicing directors and Dominican Sisters ~ Grand Rapids.

SoulCollage® Workshop (In Person)

Friday, June 2, 2023 • 6:00 – 8:30 pm

Are you looking for a new way to express yourself? Time to develop a vision for a new idea? SoulCollage® is an intuitive process that helps us tap into creativity and give voice to words with images. It can also offer a soft entry point into growth and healing. Come explore with curiosity the layers of meaning revealed with each card. Join us to create your own cards and explore aspects of your soul. The cards are fascinating vehicles to uncover hidden layers of fertile and supportive ground. Whether you create one card or a whole deck, the process is sure to bring insight and encouragement to your life. No book is required, and all supplies are included. If you can use scissors and a glue stick, you are all set! You don’t have to be an artist. Anyone can create and enjoy this powerful practice.

Journey into Silence Retreat ~ Summer Peace (In-Person)

6-Day Retreat in Conway, MI • Sunday, June 18 – Friday, June 23, 2023

Silence the world around you. Silence the world within you. Silence the thoughts that shout out to you. In the stillness hear God’s voice. In the quiet, sense the Divine’s presence and the spiritual love that is waiting to embrace you. Gently enter into silence during this retreat experience. A spiritual director will be here to companion with you on this silent retreat. Held at the Augustine Center Retreat House in Conway, Michigan, near Petoskey, the Journey Into Silence retreat begins with dinner at 5:30 pm on Sunday, June 18, and concludes around 2:30 pm on Friday, June 23.

Foundations in Spirituality (Online)

Saturdays: Sep 23, Oct 21, Nov 18, Dec 16, 2023; Jan 20, Feb 17, Mar 16, Apr 20, May 18, 2024 • 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

Foundations in Spirituality is a serious reflective study that opens our minds and hearts to the teachings and life examples of the great Christian spiritual teachers that continue to deepen our present spiritual journey. Explore the rich preaching of St. Dominic; the unbreakable faith of St. Teresa of Avila; the deep spirituality of St. John of the Cross; the life-giving wisdom of the Beguines; the daily prayerful life of St. Ignatius; and the lives of many more who continue to enrich our own faith and spirituality. The course introduces the practice of contemplative prayer as grounding practices for living a richer spiritual life. Respond to the yearning in your heart for a deeper relationship with God by returning to the Foundations in Spirituality.

Called to be a Spiritual Director ~ Spiritual Director Practicum (Online & In-Person)

September 2023 – May 2024

A Spiritual Director holds sacred the many stories heard in a one-on-one relationship or in a trusted group. The Spiritual Director Practicum is filled with contemplative spiritual practices, prayer study, and shared reflection; strengthens our ability to stay present; attunes our listening to sense how the Holy Spirit is present in our lives and in the lives of others; looks to Spiritual Giants to mentor participants during the formation process; and reminds us that the ultimate healer holds up director and directee in all ways. Using an Ignatian spiritual framework, you are encouraged to find meaning in every moment. You are given space to deepen your relationship with God – the God who loves us into life. Through the process, move closer to uncovering your authentic self that guides the discernment of your calling.

Renew Retreat ~ Schedule Yourself or a Group for an In-Person Retreat

Available for Individuals and Small Groups by Appointment

The Renew Retreat is an individual or group retreat that is a self-guided contemplative pilgrimage. The gentle Christian practice of using scripture and prayerful prompts aligned with the four elements — fire, water, earth, and air — will help guide your journey into and beyond the garden in ways that strengthen your awareness of creation as a renewable resource, energizing your beingness, and the world around you. We will begin at Dominican Center Marywood at Aquinas College, transition to the St. Francis of Assisi Sculpture Garden, and return to Dominican Center. As you walk the paths along the wooded trails, you are led into the pace and rhythms of the natural world. Water, earth, fire, and air greet you — each element of nature a reminder of the peaceful relationship between living organisms and their physical environment.

Centering Prayer (Online)

Tuesdays • Noon

Centering Prayer is a modernized prayer method based on the intuitive prayer rooted in Lectio Divina. It is a method of silent prayer that prepares us to receive the gift of contemplative prayer, prayer in which we experience the Divine’s immanent presence with us. Centering Prayer is grounded in relationship with God, through Christ, and is a practice to nurture that relationship. This method of prayer complements and supports other modes of prayer — verbal, mental, or affective prayer — and facilitates resting in the Divine Presence. Centering Prayer offers a way to grow in intimacy with God, moving beyond conversation to communion

Sounds of the Soul

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Join us at Sinsinawa Mound on Sunday, May 7, at 3 p.m. for our Sounds of the Soul concert. Enjoy an hour of music from various traditions such as Muslim, Catholic and Jewish. These sounds will be coupled with some brief comments and explanations. A freewill offering is greatly appreciated. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Legacy of Agriculture at Sinsinawa: 175 Years of Farming

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Laurana Snyder, Sinsinawa Mound’s Horticulturist and Farm Coordinator, will be presenting Legacy of Agriculture on Tuesday, May 16, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Sinsinawa Mound. Farming has been a way of life at the Mound since 1847, when Father Samuel Mazzuchelli founded the order of Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa. This talk will walk you through the past legacy of farming at Sinsinawa and explore where the future of farming is taking us. Please register by May 15 and the fee is $10 per person. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

200 Anniversary Closing Service

The Dominican Sisters of Peace and Associates will conclude the celebration of their 200th anniversary year on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 4 p.m. EST. We invite you to join us for a prayer service celebrating 200 years of Dominican Sisters in the United States. The celebration will be archived and available for viewing a week after the livestream presentation. We hope you will join us for this final event of the 200th anniversary of Dominican Women Religious in the United States.

