Events & Retreats – 3.15.23

Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer

Co-facilitated by Sister Ingrid Clemmensen, OP & Mary Ellen Parker

Come to explore together our relationship with nature.

As we read, we will weave together our new perceptions, communities, and relationships with one another, with the Earth, with our God, and learn ways to live in harmony and hope.

Join us on Zoom Mondays in Spring, 2023 March 13, 20, 27 April 17, 24 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Registration Fee: $25

ROBIN WALL KIMMERER is a professor of Environmental Biology at the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse, New York. Robin is an enrolled member of the Potawatomi nation, an Anishi-nabeckwe scientist who “weaves western scientific methods with her Native American knowledge into a new way of knowing.” View this short video to learn more about Robin Wall Kimmerer: https://www.youtube.com/watch ?v= BiV

For more information contact the Dominican Center for Education and Spirituality @ 510-933-6360

www.msjdominicans.org

Spring Equinox Ritual Celebrates New Growth

March 3, 2023, Adrian, Michigan – As we approach Spring, a period of new life, join a community of friends for the Spring Equinox Ritual Celebration, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Weber Retreat and Conference Center.

Sister Esther Kennedy, OP, a Dominican Sister of Adrian and a retreat leader and spiritual director, facilitates the ritual as we welcome new growth rising within the dark soil of Earth – and in our hearts and souls. Bring a poem, a prayer, or a treat to share.

The program is free and open to all. Registration is not required. For more information, contact Weber Retreat and Conference Center at 517-266-4000.

Weber Center is on the campus of the Adrian Dominican Sisters’ Motherhouse, Adrian, Michigan. Traveling east on Siena Heights Drive, pass the Adrian Rea Literacy Center and turn left just before the solar panel-covered parking lot. Follow the signs to Weber Center.