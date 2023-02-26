Events & Retreats – 3.1.23

An Evening with the Poetry of Mary Oliver

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Join Sister Priscilla Wood, OP, on Tuesday, March 14, from 7 to 8 p.m., for an evening of Mary Oliver’s poetry via Zoom. Mary Oliver, probably the most popular American poet of the last 25 years, explores through her poetry the natural and spiritual worlds in ways that amaze, puzzle, engage and intrigue her readers. Join us for a lively conversation around a diverse group of her poems. Registration ends March 13 and the fee is $10 per person. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Journaling: The Journey Inward

SINSINAWA, Wis.—On Saturday, March 18, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Mary Ellen Green, OP, will be leading a journaling retreat at Sinsinawa Mound. Our unconscious is like the bulk of a huge iceberg whose small tip is all we see. Ever want to go deeper? Journaling is a good way. Whether it is new to you or a continuation of past practice, come and share the experience with us. Registration ends March 16 and the fee is $25 per person. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Dominican Center Bookshelf: Infinite Country (Online)

Thursdays: Mar 2 – Mar 16 • 7:00 – 8:30 pm

Join a community of curious learners for 3 evenings in March as we unpack the harsh realities of immigration through the powerful novel, Infinite Country, by Patricia Engel. At the dawn of the new millennium, Colombia is a country devastated by half a century of violence. Elena and Mauro are teenagers when they meet, their young love an antidote to the mounting brutality of life in Bogotá. Once their first daughter is born, and facing grim economic prospects, they set their sights on the United States. This book takes us to the heart of the immigrant experience as the couple and their baby immigrate to the United States leaving all that is familiar behind. Their struggle with fundamental questions may nudge you to explore your own challenges these times present.

Details & Registration: https://dominicancenter.com/programs-and-retreats/dominican-center-bookshelf-infinite-country-online/

Sharing the Lenten Encounter (In-Person)

Wednesdays: Mar 15, Mar 22, Mar 29 • 6:30 – 8:00 pm

LENT is a springtime of change. Come, explore through contemplative prayer experiences and faith sharing our desire to answer the BIG questions of life. How do we sense God’s presence? In what ways might Jesus’s willingness to lay down his life help us define the meaning of our own? Join a faith filled community to participate in the Lenten journey so we might enter the Holy season of Easter with hearts focused toward hope. Join Sr. Diane Zerfas for this Lenten program.

Details & Registration: https://dominicancenter.com/programs-and-retreats/sharing-the-lenten-encounter-in-person/

Journey into Silence Retreat ~ Rising from Winter (In-Person)

4-Day Retreat in Conway, Michigan

March 23 – 26, 2023

Silence the world around you. Silence the world within you. Silence the thoughts that shout out to you. In the stillness hear God’s voice. In the quiet, sense the Divine’s presence and the spiritual love that is waiting to embrace you. Gently enter into silence during this retreat experience. A spiritual director will be here to companion with you on this silent retreat. Facilitated by Dominican Center Marywood at Aquinas College and held at the Augustine Center Retreat House in Conway, Michigan, on the northern border of Petoskey. The Journey Into Silence retreat begins with dinner at 5:30 pm on Thursday, March 23, and concludes around 2:30 pm on Sunday, March 26.

Details & Registration: https://dominicancenter.com/programs-and-retreats/journey-into-silence-retreat-rising-from-winter/

Dreamwork and the Soul (In-Person)

Friday, Mar 24 • 6:30 – 8:30 pm & Saturday, Mar 25 • 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Many spiritual traditions place great value on dreams. The Biblical tradition, for example, is filled with dreams and dreamers. The saints and mystics from many traditions report dreams and visions that in turn shaped the contemplative and spiritual traditions. “Dreams are the back door into the Spiritual life,” says Kent Dobson, author, teacher, and spiritual guide. In the modern world, we have lost this way of listening deeply to the Soul, to the Divine, and we often resist the hidden chambers that dreams reveal. Dreams are often filled with images and scenes which are not really within the realm of our ego’s control, our egoic plans, or even what we think is really going on. They speak from the side, if we know how to listen. Join this exploration and develop a basic understanding for working with dreams, your own, but also as a listener to dreams of others. We will discuss and define what dreams are, but more importantly we will experience the potent ways they can shape our lives. Rather than focus on interpretation, this workshop is rooted in letting the dream do its mysterious work.

Details & Registration: https://dominicancenter.com/programs-and-retreats/dreamwork-and-the-soul/

Spring Sacred Seed Retreat ~ A Contemplative Journey into Creation (Online & In-Person)

Friday, April 28 – Sunday, April 30, 2023

This soul-soothing retreat will help unearth guidance from nature to enable you to gently quiet everyday distractions and access deep spiritual tranquility. Dominican Center, in collaboration with Plainsong Farm, invites you to let your senses be revitalized by nature. Take part in an experience that will cultivate your ability to become silent and still, as you deeply listen and rest in God’s presence. While you nurture and attend your inner garden it is our hope that you discover solitude in nature as a meaningful spiritual practice. In silence, we learn to listen — to ourselves and to God. In silence, we come to know ourselves and the reality of our lives more deeply. Allow prayerful silence to seed sacred spiritual growth for your journey.

Details & Registration: https://dominicancenter.com/programs-and-retreats/spring-sacred-seed-retreat/

Healing, Wholeness and the Power of Love with Sr. Illia Delio (Online)

Saturday, April 29, 2023 • 10:00 am – Noon

“We have the capacity to wrap the Earth with a new mantle of compassionate love and peace. But do we have the vision?” writes theologian and author Ilia Delio in one of her many books. “Love is the most universal, formidable and mysterious of cosmic energies,” wrote Teilhard de Chardin. His teachings lead us to inquire about how our individual and communal stories shape our lives in the larger order of the universe. Sr. Ilia Delio leads us in studying Teilhard’s vision of a relational, divine view of the world. Dominican Center Marywood at Aquinas College in collaboration with the Center of Mariandale in Ossining, NY is pleased to invite you to join a live stream webinar with Ilia Delio, OSF. How do our individual and communal stories shape our lives in the larger order of things? What holds us together despite our differences? Join a community of seekers to examine the God-world relationship, a deeply relational and unfolding process of Divine-created life. In this world view, a larger story which includes care for the human spirit, diversity and difference allows our local and personal stories to thrive. Learn how the powerful energies of Love help us access healing and wholeness.

Details & Registration: https://dominicancenter.com/programs-and-retreats/we-have-the-capacity-to-wrap-the-earth-in-ompassionate-love-and-peace-but-do-we-have-the-vision/

JOY Retreat ~ A Morning of Rest and Renewal (In-Person)

Saturday, May 6 • 9:00 am – Noon

In this life, there is Just One You (JOY!). You are a co-creator and the subject of your creation is your joyful life experience. We invite you to explore a variety of guided prayerful practices in a gentle in-person retreat that will serve to enliven your unique gifts. The ability to know your gifts and nurture them provides clarity in identifying where God is calling you to live a joy-filled life. Our JOY Retreat offers renewal to those who are feeling isolated and exhausted. We invite healthcare practitioners and healers, emergency responders, teachers, students, and anyone else who feels challenged by these past many months of pandemic. On this morning of renewal, you will find a supportive spiritual space to practice sacred self-care. Take part in prayer-infused offerings to create new opportunities and broaden resources that are certain to encourage self-compassion and reignite the joyful qualities you notice in yourself when you are at your best. Prayerful experiences include: Foundations in Spirituality formation intensive, Centering Prayer, Lectio Divina, Prayer walk, Spiritual Direction led by certified spiritual directors.

Details & Registration: https://dominicancenter.com/programs-and-retreats/joy-retreat/

Workshop Focuses on Rites of Passage in Several Faith Traditions

How do people of differing faith traditions celebrate rites of passage as they journey through life? Adrian Dominican Sister Susan Van Baalen, OP, explores the similarities and differences of these rites of passage during Rites of Passage: Hindu, Christian, Muslim, Native American. This workshop is being offered for in-person and virtual attendance from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. EST on Thursdays, March 9, 16, and 23, 2023.

Participants will learn the sacred rites of acceptance and growth in oneness of God that emerges from experiences of retreat from the world, whether in the form of hajj, vision quest, pilgrimage to the Holy Land, or wandering ascetism.

Rites of Passage is offered in-person and live streamed from Weber Retreat and Conference Center. In-person participants are screened for COVID-19 and required to wear masks.

The cost is $45 for the series. Registration is required and is available at www.webercenter.org; click on “programs.” Registrations may also be made by calling 517-266-4000 or emailing webercenter@adriandominicans.org. Limited scholarships are available.

Weber Center is on the campus of the Adrian Dominican Sisters’ Motherhouse, Adrian, Michigan. Traveling east on Siena Heights Drive, pass the Adrian Rea Literacy Center and turn left just before the solar panel-covered parking lot. Follow the signs to Weber Center. For information, call the Weber Center at 517-266-4000.

Wild Church: Spring Equinox

SINSINAWA, Wis.—On Monday, March 20, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Eric Anglada, Sinsinawa’s Ecological Programming Coordinator, will be leading Wild Church: Spring Equinox at Sinsinawa Mound. Fire and song, ritual and community, prayer and quiet: this inclusive, outdoor gathering is centered on honoring this day of equal light and dark. In a time of planetary upheaval, it is crucial to recover our elemental sense of connection and kinship with Creator and Creation. We are inspired by Celtic tradition and the Wild Church movement. We will meet inside the main entrance and proceed outdoors. No registration is required and a free will offering is welcome. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Women of the Bible: Dinner Performance

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Women of the Bible is a dramatic presentation told through the many diverse voices of women for the Old and New Testaments. The program will be held at Sinsinawa Mound on Wednesday, March 22 at 12 p.m. Anita Gutschick, CEO of Women of the Bible, reaches across the ages to vividly portray biblical women. Through a series of monologues, Anita will recount the stories of Eve, Potiphar’s Wife, and Mary Magdalene, shedding light on their lives in a dramatic and engaging way. Dinner will be served at noon and the show will follow at 1:30 p.m. Registration ends March 13 at 4 p.m. and the fee for dinner and the performance is $35 per person. Reservations for the performance only are available for $25 until March 20 at 4 p.m. Same day tickets cost $30 per person. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

A Candid Conversation about Religious Life Today

Join the Dominican Sisters of Blauvelt, NY, along with the Dominican Sisters of Sparkill for a candid conversation on religious life today. The conversation will be live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube.

https://domlife.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/CSW-23-Podcast-Flyer.pdf

This in-person spirituality series will deepen participants’ engagement in themes such as “Global Justice for the Spiritual Journey,” “Sources of the Sacred,” and “Life Transitions and Transformation.” Participants will reflect, discuss, and grow within the context of a learning community. Offered in-person during the summer; facilitated by Annette “Jo” Giarrante and Rita Lui, OP (Racine).

Learn more and register here.

Registration link:https://www.sienaretreatcenter.org/retreats/transformation-for-our-times/

Native Book Discussion: Solar Storms: A Novel

On Tuesday, April 11, from 7 to 8:15 p.m., Eric Anglada, Sinsinawa’s Ecological Programming Coordinator, will be leading a book discussion about “Solar Storms” via Zoom. Pulitzer Prize finalist, Linda Hogan, tells the moving story of a troubled Native American girl coming of age in the foster system in Oklahoma, who decides to reunite with her family where she finds that their sacred land is threatened. Harrowing, lyrical and boldly incisive, “Solar Storms” is a powerful examination of the clashes between cultures and traumatic repercussions that have shaped American history. Registration ends April 10 and the fee is $10 per person. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Art Exhibit: Getting Lost in Driftless Beauty

SINSINAWA, Wis.—On March 19, from 1 to 4 p.m., we will be hosting an art gallery reception featuring artist, Jenna Lueck, at Sinsinawa Mound. Jenna Lueck is from Northeast Iowa and truly appreciates the scenery in this area. The Driftless Area Skyscapes Series features some of the amazing sunrises, sunsets and just beautiful sky scenes that we get to witness almost daily in the Driftless area. The peaceful and intriguing landscape is never one to disappoint! Jenna’s art will be on display from March 8 to May 8. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website atwww.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

From Nowhere to Now Here

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Have you ever apologized because your mind or your heart was somewhere else than where your body was at the time? Join presenter, Pat Pintens, on Saturday, April 1, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. via Zoom for her presentation From Nowhere to Now Here. When we’re pulled in many directions, we can feel like we’re in the middle of nowhere. Let’s explore how to regain our sense of presence, of mindfulness, of being attentive to where we are, who we are with, what is happening and our sense of being now here. Registration ends March 29 and the fee is $20 per person. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Glass Art Class: Garden Stakes

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Join artist, Barb McKinlay, at Sinsinawa Mound to create glass garden stakes on Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Students will make three garden stakes out of glass which will be attached to a metal stake for indoor or outdoor use. You will have a choice of butterflies, flowers, birds, owls, bumble bees, cats or an abstract design of your own. Bring a lunch and stay for the afternoon class to make a coordinating soap dish and wall hanging. Students who participate in both classes get to make an additional small dish! Registration ends March 22 and the fee is $80 per person. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Kiss the Ground: A Spirituality and Ethic of the Garden

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Eric Anglada, Sinsinawa’s Ecological Programming Coordinator, will lead the presentation Kiss the Ground via Zoom on March 28 from 7 to 8 p.m. Our spirituality and responsibility to the world must begin with an awareness that we are a part of, not apart from the living world. The garden is the model for understanding who we are as humans within sacred ground. In this webinar, we’ll delve into soil and soul as well as share practical strategies for best gardening practices. Registration ends March 27 and the fee is $10 per person. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.