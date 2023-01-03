Events & Retreats – 1.4.23

Wild Hearts: A Celtic Cosmology

SINSINAWA, Wis.—On Tuesday, January 24, from 7 to 8 p.m., Valerie Luna Serrels will be presenting Wild Hearts: A Celtic Cosmology via Zoom. At the heart of a Celtic cosmology is a deep knowing of our interconnection with nature as sacred relationship. That the human and other-than-human are intertwined, morphing and shapeshifting. That death is not the end, but is simply part of life in different form. That the Otherworld is as present as the day-to-day world. Join us to explore these living principles that have survived colonization, that are beyond lineage and available to us all. Please register by January 23 and the fee is $10 per person. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Lead, Sugar, Furs and Women: Why the 19th Century Upper Mississippi Region Matters

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Dr. Lucy Eldersveld Murphy, retired professor of history from The Ohio State University, will be leading Lead, Sugar, Furs and Women presentation via Zoom on Tuesday, January 31, from 7 to 8 p.m. In the Upper Mississippi Valley, Native Americans and immigrants worked together, married and fought during the early 19th century. Native women were central to the important fur trading, lead mining and maple sugaring activities of the region. In addition, women were important mediators between different groups, using charity, hospitality, health care and as translators and interpreters to encourage peaceful relations. This webinar will look at these important intersections and explain why these fascinating relationships matter today. Please register by January 30 and the fee is $10 per person.

Native Book Discussion Series: Becoming Kin

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Throughout 2023, Eric Anglada, Sinsinawa's Ecological Programming Coordinator, will be leading a Native book discussion via Zoom. On Tuesday, February 7, from 7 to 8:15 p.m., "Becoming Kin: An Indigenous Call to Unforgetting the Past and Reimagining Our Future" by Patty Krawec will be discussed. This book discussion series is an invitation to deeply engage with wisdom, pain, challenge, tragedy, beauty, history, land and much more through the words of Native women. You are welcome to sign up for one discussion for $10 or all six for $50.

Legacy of Agriculture at Sinsinawa: 175 Years of Farming

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Laurana Snyder, Sinsinawa Mound's Horticulturist and Farm Coordinator, will be presenting Legacy of Agriculture on Wednesday, February 8, from 6 to 7 p.m. via Zoom. Farming has been a way of life at the Mound since 1847, when Father Samuel Mazzuchelli founded the order of Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa. This talk will walk you through the past legacy of farming at Sinsinawa and explore where the future of farming is taking us.