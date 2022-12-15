Week 4: Humanitarian Response

Psycho-Spiritual Assistance Team

As most of the displaced people are Catholics, pastoral care is also urgently needed. The 2000 Catholics, who are directly under our Dominican care, are also displaced at this moment. In the past year, Fr. Moses Dereh, OP, Fr. John Sui, OP and Fr. Philip Soreh, OP had all been giving some pastoral cares to our parishioners by visiting them in their camps, hearing their confessions and regularly celebrating Eucharistic mass for them. Occasionally, the team members also create happy and relaxing moments for the students and children in the camps with the intentions of reducing stress and preventing unforeseen mental disorders . To respond to spiritual and psychological needs of the Catholics who are displaced, a Psycho-spiritual Assistance Team has been formed. This team is composed with Fr. John Maung Sui, OP, Sr. Judith Mujar, OP and Sr. Lucia Baw Myar, OP and some catechists and leaders of the people are also added to assist. Months ago, the members of this team were trained for giving the Psychological First Aid to the people who have recently been exposed to a serious crisis event by a staff from the United Nations. Therefore, the team members are also offering a kind of psychotherapy to those who may have been traumatized because of wars, of losing homes, of losing their loved ones or because of other serious crisis. The displaced people are gathered and grouped according to their age and gender, and after some input, the participants are encouraged to share their stories and worries among their groups. The purpose of giving Psychological First Aid to the displaced people is to prevent from developing traumatic disorders.