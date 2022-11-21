Events & Retreats – 11.23.22

The Genealogy of Your Heart

Many people are exploring their genealogy. But what is the genealogy of your heart? What are the makings of your spirit and spirituality? In whose footsteps do you walk? Whose spirit do you carry? Held on site at Siena Retreat Center Friday, December 9, to Saturday, December 10, 2022.

Registration link: https://www.sienaretreatcenter.org/events/advent-reflection-weekend-exploring-your-hearts-genealogy

Advent Book Discussion: The Universal Christ by Richard Rohr

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Join Eric Anglada, Sinsinawa’s Ecological Programming Coordinator, on Tuesday, December 13 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. via Zoom to discuss Richard Rohr’s, “The Universal Christ: How a Forgotten Reality Can Change Everything We See, Hope For, and Believe”. Richard Rohr has drawn on scripture, history and spiritual practice to articulate a profound and transformative view of Jesus Christ. Please register by Monday, December 12 and the fee is $10 per person. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

The Secret Indigenous Life of Christmas Trees

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Damian Costello will be presenting The Secret Indigenous Life of Christmas Trees on December 14 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. The Christmas tree is one of the most recognizable and beloved religious symbols in North America. It also has surprising Indigenous connections. In conversation with the bestselling book “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Kimmerer, we will explore its long history, deep spiritual meaning and its potential as a ceremonial medicine for cultivating reciprocity with the land. Please register by Tuesday, December 13 and the fee is $10 per person. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Thomas Merton’s Final Years

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Eric Anglada, Sinsinawa’s Ecological Programming Coordinator, will be presenting on Thomas Merton’s final years at Sinsinawa Mound on Saturday, December 10 from 1 to 4 p.m. The great monk, mystic and writer, Thomas Merton, lived one of the most fascinating lives of the 20th century. But of all the years he lived, his last, 1968, may have been his most wide-ranging and fascinating. During our time together we’ll explore the amazing life of Thomas Merton, with special attention to his final year. Please register by Wednesday, December 7 and the fee is $20 per person. All visitors to Sinsinawa Mound are to check in with the receptionist and wear face mask. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Weber Center Offers Day of Remembrance For Buddhist Teacher Thich Nhat Hanh

Sister Esther Kennedy, OP, offers a day of remembrance for Thich Nhat Hanh, noted Buddhist monk, peace activist, teacher, author, and poet who died on January 22, 2022.

A Cloud Never Dies is offered both in person and through live stream from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022. The day includes story, meditation, imagination, and a big dose of joy and gratitude. Known as “Thay,” Thich Nhat Hanh taught through his life of courage, peace, and wisdom, calling his followers to mindful living in the face of suffering, cruelty, violence, and injustice.

The cost is $45 in person, including lunch, and $35 for the live stream presentation. Those who attend in person will be screened for COVID-19 and will be required to wear masks when not eating.

Registration for both the in-person and the online presentation is required and is available at www.webercenter.org; click on “programs.” Registrations may also be made by calling 517-266-4000 or emailing webercenter@adriandominicans.org. Limited scholarships are available.

Weber Center is on the campus of the Adrian Dominican Sisters’ Motherhouse, Adrian. Enter the Eastern-most driveway of the complex and follow the signs to Weber Center. For information, call the Weber Center at 517-266-4000.

Advent Retreat Focuses on Spiritual Meaning of Christmas Carols

“I heard the bells on Christmas Day, their old familiar carols play …” In no other holy day or holiday does music play such a significant role as during the Christmas season. These “old familiar carols,” when pondered, can help the soul feel its worth and capture the great gift of the season.

During the 2022 Advent Retreat, Father Marty Iott, OP, a Dominican Friar from the Southern Province, examines the spiritual meaning of some of these old familiar carols. The retreat is offered in person from 6:30 p.m. Sunday, December 4, 2022, through 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Weber Retreat and Conference Center.

Ordained in 1970, Father Marty served as a parish priest and a university and hospital chaplain, in addition to working toward the initial formation of Dominican students. He has dedicated the past 40 years to preaching through retreats and parish missions.

The cost of the retreat is $160 for commuters, $325 per person double occupancy, and $425 single occupancy. All overnight guests must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination; all guests will be screen for the virus and must wear a mask except when eating.

Registration is required and is available at www.webercenter.org; click on “programs.” Registrations may also be made by contacting Weber Center at 517-266-4000 or webercenter@adriandominicans.org. Limited scholarships are available.

Weber Center is on the campus of the Adrian Dominican Sisters Motherhouse, Adrian. Enter the Eastern-most driveway of the complex and follow the signs to Weber Center. For information, call the Weber Center at 517-266-4000.

Sacred Land-Wild Church: Winter Solstice

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Inspired by Celtic tradition and the Wild Church network, Sacred Land-Wild Church: Winter Solstice will be held on December 21 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Sinsinawa Mound led by Eric Anglada, our Ecological Programming Coordinator. Fire and song, ritual and community, prayer and quiet: this ecumenical gathering is centered on honoring the sacred time of Winter Solstice, the shortest day and longest night of the year. There is no registration required for the event, and a free will offering is appreciated. Be prepared to spend time a little time outside. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Pope Francis at 10: Enduring Legacy and Future Vision

On Friday, March 31, Mariandale will sponsor, “Pope Francis at 10: Enduring Legacy and Future Vision,” a one-day conference co-sponsored by Iona University, Manhattan College, Mount St. Mary College, and Sacred Heart University. Dr. Nancy Pineda-Madrid, Loyola Marymount University, and Jim Martin, SJ, will serve as keynote speakers. Panelists from student, pastoral and academic constituencies will address topics of Women, Synodality, as well as Care of the Earth/Care of the Poor. Registration at: https://centeratmariandale.secure.nonprofitsoapbox.com/calendar/event/1114

Healing, Wholeness, and the Power of Love: Why Teilhard’s Vision Matters

On Saturday, April 29, Mariandale is pleased to welcome Sr. Ilia Delio, OSF, for its St. Catherine of Siena Environmental Summit. Sr. Ilia’s talk is entitled, “Healing, Wholeness, and the Power of Love: Why Teilhard’s Vision Matters.” Participants can attend in person for the entire day (10 am – 2:00 pm) or just the morning presentation. Registration is at: https://centeratmariandale.secure.nonprofitsoapbox.com/calendar/event/1097